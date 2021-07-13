Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it’s ridiculously hot in the thick of the summer season, it can sometimes feel like we’re wasting our time by putting on makeup. What’s the point of doing a full face beat if it’s going to completely sweat off after a couple of hours?

A great setting spray is necessary, and we all need one that offers major staying power. Sure, there are staples that have been around forever, but there’s a new product that’s gaining a lot of traction on social media. Read on for the scoop!

Get the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray with free shipping for $35, available from Charlotte Tilbury!

We’re talking about the Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray from Charlotte Tilbury, which is currently trending on TikTok! Even aside from the major social media buzz, the reviews have been nothing short of spectacular. This setting spray basically provides your face with a shield that can protect your makeup from budging, particularly in the sweltering heat. The formula also has hydrating properties that may leave your skin feeling supple, plus an aromatic resin that may help keep your pores clear!

According to the brand, your makeup will stay on for up to 16 hours with the help of this setting spray, and shoppers are confirming they’ve had similar experiences! One reviewer claims that they got home at 3 a.m. after a night on the town with friends, and their makeup was still “perfect.” Another said that it feels “lightweight” on the skin and their makeup “looked as if it was freshly applied” at the end of a work day. Unbelievable!

The best part? So many of these shoppers say that you don’t have to reapply this spray throughout the day — all you need is just one layer before heading out, and you’re good to go. Even though this is a setting spray, you can also use it as a primer to double up on the staying power — which is a technique that’s particularly popular on TikTok.

While we don’t always think every viral trend is worth the hype, we’re 100% on board with this setting spray! If it can save Us from the summer heat and keep our makeup looking flawless, it’s going to be a game-changer.

