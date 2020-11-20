Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes, staple pieces need tiny upgrades to help them stand out. There are usually a few trends that take over every season, and right now, it’s all about bell sleeves. They make even the most basic sweaters look instantly fabulous, and they’re built for comfort too. Plus, they provide a retro edge which we seriously love — and we’re not alone.

Shoppers around the country are flocking to these flowy garments, just like this CHERFLY sweater from Amazon. It’s so chic, we’re honestly considering picking it up in multiple shades!

Get the CHERFLY Women’s Bell Sleeve Sweater for prices starting at $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 20, 2020, but are subject to change.



This sweater has a standard design that allows its voluminous sleeves to shine. Each solid-colored knit has a simple cable style that doesn’t distract from the main event. A sweater like this doesn’t need much else when it has sleeves this luxurious and statement-making!

This is a lightweight sweater, but it can still keep you warm when it’s chilly out. Due to the billowy nature of the sleeves, layering a jacket over it could prove problematic — so you have to make sure your coat is roomy enough to avoid excess bulk. A puffer jacket or a wool overcoat are your best bets — which is completely acceptable. After all, our bombers and leather jackets are already tucked away for winter.

CHERFLY Women’s Bell Sleeve Sweater (Cream)

Get the CHERFLY Women’s Bell Sleeve Sweater for prices starting at $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

In terms of styling, this sweater can be worn loose or tucked into skinny jeans. When worn untucked, the hem flares out slightly to mimic the sleeves. It’s even long enough to team with leggings on casual days. When it comes to fall fashion, shoppers met their match with this sweater, noting its quality and comfy feel as two top traits. At the moment, it’s available in four neutral hues. The only problem? Narrowing it down to just one option!

See it: Get the CHERFLY Women’s Bell Sleeve Sweater for prices starting at $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from CHERFLY and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!