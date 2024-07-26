Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing and let me tell you, I had to do a double take when I saw this year’s sales in fashion and clothing. Not only are all of the fashion deals from the sale good, when I took a look at the pieces under $50, I was in shock. These 20 under-$50 pieces are so chic that I truly thought they were put on sale by mistake.
There’s so many chic under-$50 pieces on sale, but below we rounded up our top favorites categorized by dresses, tops, pants and shoes. A few things we couldn’t believe are still on sale (and in stock) are this pretty polka dot slip dress, now 38% off, and this off-the-shoulder top, which is now 28% off. And if you end up loving them, you better scoop it up quickly, since the sale only lasts through August 4, 2024. Happy Shopping!
Chic Dresses on Sale at Nordstrom Under-$50
1. Trendy Tie Front: A great versatile dress, this tie front textured mini dress can be worn for everything from coffee runs with friends to date nights — was $59, now $40!
2. Posh in Polka Dots: Pair this pretty polka dot dress with a blazer at the office and with a cute jacket for a post-work happy hour — was $80, now $50!
3. Flirty Florals: Look feminine and flirty in this floral slip dress that features cute bow straps on the shoulders — was $69, now $46!
4. Better in a Sweater: Prep your fall wardrobe with this cotton v-neck sweater dress that’ll look cozy and chic when paired with knee-high boots — was $75, now $50!
5. Five Stars Isn’t Enough: Considering it’s soft-to-the touch fabric, waist-cinching wrap design and comfortable fit, we don’t think five stars is enough for this mini t-shirt dress — was $70, now $50!
Chic Tops on Sale at Nordstrom Under-$50
6. Perfect Puff Sleeve: We love this puff sleeve top because not only does it flatter the arms, it’s also incredibly versatile, able to be worn with slacks for work and jeans for a weekend lunch date — was $59, now $40!
7. Off-The-Shoulder Chic: Not only does this Free People top have a thermal fabric to keep you cozy, it also has an off-the-shoulder design to give it a slightly sexy edge — was $68, now $46!
8. Snag the Sweater: Embrace all of the cute and cozy vibes this fall in this oversized v-neck sweater that’ll keep you feeling warm and looking chic — was $75, now $50!
9. Cozy Cardigan: Keep this cozy ribbed cardigan from Topshop in your tote bag for keeping warm on cold mornings or when the AC is blasting at the office — was $77, now $50!
10. Regret-Proof: Because of how versatile this satin single pleated tank-top is, we think it’s a totally regret proof purchase, especially when it’s on sale — was $69, now $48!
Chic Pants, Skirts and Jeans on Sale at Nordstrom Under-$50
11. Cue the Cargos: A trending style, these Y2K-inspired cargo pants are made of a breezy cotton fabric — was $65, now $43!
12. Ship the Slip: We are totally shipping this floral satin slip midi skirt for you, especially since it’s now 42% off — was $59, now $40!
13. Body-Sculpting Skirt: Show of your curves while also staying cozy in this ribbed sweater midi skirt that features a side slit, sustainably produced fabric and a body-skimming silhouette — was $60, now $40!
14. Polished in a Pencil: A basic black pencil skirt like this style from Halogen is one of those classic office pieces that will never go out of style — was $69, now $48!
15. Sweater Weather: With sweater weather right around the corner, you’ll want to grab this cable knit maxi sweater skirt from Topshop that’s made of a soft and cozy heathery yarn blend — was $75, now $50!
Chic Shoes on Sale at Nordstrom Under-$50
16. Ballet-Core Beauties: Embrace the balletcore trend with these bow tie ballet flats that look like they came straight from a dance studio — was $70, now $47!
17. Sleek Square-Toes: These square toe sandals have a short kitten heel that’ll make a night of walking so much easier — was $54, now $39!
18. Stylish Slides: These slide heels from Chinese Laundry can be dressed all the way up with a midi dress for a bachelorette party or all the way down with jeans for a casual night out with the girls — was $70, now $47!
19. Fabulous Flats: If you end up loving these pointed-toe flats, rest assured you can get them in multiple colors, as they come in white, black, silver, red and snake print too — was $70, now $47!
20. Softest Slippers: With their genuine shearling upper and lining, we’re willing to bet these platform slippers might be your softest yet — was $60, now $40!