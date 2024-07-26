Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing and let me tell you, I had to do a double take when I saw this year’s sales in fashion and clothing. Not only are all of the fashion deals from the sale good, when I took a look at the pieces under $50, I was in shock. These 20 under-$50 pieces are so chic that I truly thought they were put on sale by mistake.

There’s so many chic under-$50 pieces on sale, but below we rounded up our top favorites categorized by dresses, tops, pants and shoes. A few things we couldn’t believe are still on sale (and in stock) are this pretty polka dot slip dress, now 38% off, and this off-the-shoulder top, which is now 28% off. And if you end up loving them, you better scoop it up quickly, since the sale only lasts through August 4, 2024. Happy Shopping!

20 Under-$50 Fashion Pieces at Nordstrom, so Chic They Look Like They Were Put on Sale by Mistake

Chic Dresses on Sale at Nordstrom Under-$50

1. Trendy Tie Front: A great versatile dress, this tie front textured mini dress can be worn for everything from coffee runs with friends to date nights — was $59, now $40!

2. Posh in Polka Dots: Pair this pretty polka dot dress with a blazer at the office and with a cute jacket for a post-work happy hour — was $80, now $50!

3. Flirty Florals: Look feminine and flirty in this floral slip dress that features cute bow straps on the shoulders — was $69, now $46!

4. Better in a Sweater: Prep your fall wardrobe with this cotton v-neck sweater dress that’ll look cozy and chic when paired with knee-high boots — was $75, now $50!

5. Five Stars Isn’t Enough: Considering it’s soft-to-the touch fabric, waist-cinching wrap design and comfortable fit, we don’t think five stars is enough for this mini t-shirt dress — was $70, now $50!

Chic Tops on Sale at Nordstrom Under-$50

6. Perfect Puff Sleeve: We love this puff sleeve top because not only does it flatter the arms, it’s also incredibly versatile, able to be worn with slacks for work and jeans for a weekend lunch date — was $59, now $40!

7. Off-The-Shoulder Chic: Not only does this Free People top have a thermal fabric to keep you cozy, it also has an off-the-shoulder design to give it a slightly sexy edge — was $68, now $46!

8. Snag the Sweater: Embrace all of the cute and cozy vibes this fall in this oversized v-neck sweater that’ll keep you feeling warm and looking chic — was $75, now $50!

9. Cozy Cardigan: Keep this cozy ribbed cardigan from Topshop in your tote bag for keeping warm on cold mornings or when the AC is blasting at the office — was $77, now $50!

10. Regret-Proof: Because of how versatile this satin single pleated tank-top is, we think it’s a totally regret proof purchase, especially when it’s on sale — was $69, now $48!

Chic Pants, Skirts and Jeans on Sale at Nordstrom Under-$50

11. Cue the Cargos: A trending style, these Y2K-inspired cargo pants are made of a breezy cotton fabric — was $65, now $43!

12. Ship the Slip: We are totally shipping this floral satin slip midi skirt for you, especially since it’s now 42% off — was $59, now $40!

13. Body-Sculpting Skirt: Show of your curves while also staying cozy in this ribbed sweater midi skirt that features a side slit, sustainably produced fabric and a body-skimming silhouette — was $60, now $40!

14. Polished in a Pencil: A basic black pencil skirt like this style from Halogen is one of those classic office pieces that will never go out of style — was $69, now $48!

15. Sweater Weather: With sweater weather right around the corner, you’ll want to grab this cable knit maxi sweater skirt from Topshop that’s made of a soft and cozy heathery yarn blend — was $75, now $50!

Chic Shoes on Sale at Nordstrom Under-$50

16. Ballet-Core Beauties: Embrace the balletcore trend with these bow tie ballet flats that look like they came straight from a dance studio — was $70, now $47!

17. Sleek Square-Toes: These square toe sandals have a short kitten heel that’ll make a night of walking so much easier — was $54, now $39!

18. Stylish Slides: These slide heels from Chinese Laundry can be dressed all the way up with a midi dress for a bachelorette party or all the way down with jeans for a casual night out with the girls — was $70, now $47!

19. Fabulous Flats: If you end up loving these pointed-toe flats, rest assured you can get them in multiple colors, as they come in white, black, silver, red and snake print too — was $70, now $47!

20. Softest Slippers: With their genuine shearling upper and lining, we’re willing to bet these platform slippers might be your softest yet — was $60, now $40!