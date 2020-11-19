Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Keeping it casual this season? Same here! When it gets cold outside, there’s no need to glam it up in a fancy outfit — especially this year. Our goal is to stay comfy and warm in chunky sweaters and other fabulous knits.

While it may seem like we’ve got an endless supply of cozy clothing, there’s always room for more. We found a piece from Chicwish on Amazon that’s the answer to all of our cold-weather woes. It has a sophisticated look, but it’s still seriously relaxed. Quite frankly, it has everything that we’re looking for in a fall sweater!

Get the Chicwish Women’s Striped Oversize Soft Knit Cape Sweater Pullover for prices starting at $45, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater resembles a poncho, which is just one reason we’re obsessed. It has a rigid square hem in the front and back when you lay it flat, but the hem drapes in the most beautiful way when it’s actually on the body. It curves in a half-moon shape, with the sides dipping slightly lower than the center. Plus, the slits on each side of this sweater allow it to swing with your every step!

While this sweater does have a minimalist design, the different patterns truly make it stand out. Along the hem, there’s a thin striped pattern which is a contrast from the thicker stripes you see on the sleeves. Although this sweater may be loose in fit, the tight sleeves allow it to be super fashion-forward.

Chicwish Women’s Striped Oversize Soft Knit Cape Sweater Pullover

At the moment, this sweater is available in a slew of neutral shades that suit the season. There’s a bright and vibrant yellow up for grabs too, but it still gels with fall and winter’s muted vibes. We suggest pairing this sweater with a sleek pair of skinny jeans, but you can certainly wear yours with leggings or layer it over a dress as a cute cover-up. Versatility wins!

