We all know what cooler fall weather means: PSLs, cozy cardigans, beanies, moccasins…and a whole slew of skin issues! Eep! When the weather changes, it’s only natural for your skin to have a reaction to it, and unfortunately, colder weather often means a negative reaction. We’re talking dryness, redness, irritation — and wrinkles suddenly deepening like they’re being sucked inward. Sure, spring and summer will come again, but we don’t want to end up with irreversible damage to our complexion before we can get there!

It’s a great idea to change up some of your skincare routine when the cold hits, opting for heavier moisturizers or more calming cleansers. One of the biggest changes we’d make, however, would be to your serum. The right serum can make all the difference in struggling skin, so you want something that can save it from the shrivel — and fast!

Get the Shani Darden Retinol Reform serum for just $88 at Violet Grey with free shipping!

Shani Darden is a celebrity aesthetician with clients as popular as Chrissy Teigen, whose skin is forever impressing her fans (and angering any jealous naysayers). Teigen, specifically, loves this serum. She told InStyle, “It smooths out fine lines. Every time I use it, I get compliments on my skin the next morning.” It just launched on Violet Grey’s site, so now we can all get a little taste of Darden’s “complexion-perfecting magic” from home!

This serum is made to target basically every skin concern you can think of. It aims to alleviate fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots, scars, blemishes, uneven texture, dryness and any other premature aging conspirators. How? With its powerhouse ingredients. First is 2.2% encapsulated retinol. This is a special slow-release retinol, meaning it’s made to be gentler and less likely to irritate your skin. Retinol is an anti-aging favorite, known for boosting collagen production and improving cell turnover, helping skin recover faster and stay healthy and youthful!

The other power player in this serum is lactic acid, known for reducing inflammation, brightening dull skin and improving elasticity. In this case, it’s also supplemented with apple extract, a fruity favorite that may reduce signs of aging and provide antioxidant protection. By the way, every ingredient in this serum is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free, oil-free, sulfate-free and fragrance-free. And the packaging is recyclable!

Even though this serum is on the gentler side, it’s best to start off using it just once or twice a week, especially if you’ve never experimented with retinol before. After cleansing and toning, apply one to two pumps to your face, smoothing it over dry skin and following up with moisturizer. You can use it more often once your skin builds up a bit of a tolerance. And don’t forget your sunscreen during the day!

