She’s a legend! Sure, Chrissy Teigen may be John Legend‘s other half, but that’s not why we’re so obsessed with her. It’s not even because of her hilarious Twitter feed or seriously strong street style either (although those both do help). The best part about Chrissy? She somehow knows just what we’re craving.

Her bestselling cookbooks Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat and Cravings: Hungry for More are not just fan-favorites — they’re bookshelf staples! Now, the 34-year-old is taking things a step further. Instead of just whipping up her signature meals, we can now do so using the same exact dishes and tools as the kitchen queen herself. The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen line has officially landed at Macy’s and we need all five of these perfect pieces in our homes immediately!

1. This Pristine Pan

To land the perfect sear on fish, meat and veggies, this cast iron pan is a must-have!

Grab the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Enamel Cast Iron 12″ Square Grill Pan for $85, available at Macy’s!

2. This Dreamy Dinner Set

Clean lines, embossed patterns and artisanal edges — it’s all here! This set features 20 different pieces that include everything from cups to plates. Truly a perfect gift!

Grab the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Tunisian Mist 20-piece Dinnerware Set for $167, available at Macy’s!

3. This Serving Board

This year, aspire to be an A-list hostess. Take a page out of Chef Chrissy’s cookbook and serve your snacks on this stylish board — which comes with a matching cheese knife too.

Grab the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen Wood Serving Board with metal trim and cheese knife for $60, available at Macy’s!

4. This Tool Set

All five of these tools will become everyday essentials — and they include a ceramic crock that works overtime to make our kitchens totally chic!

Grab the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen 6-Pc. Ceramic Crock & Tools Set for $60, available at Macy’s!

5. This Nonstick Set

From the chic champagne color to the even-heating aluminum, these are a baker’s dream!

Grab the Cravings by Chrissy Chrissy Teigen 3-Pc. Aluminum Bakeware Set for $65, available at Macy’s! Not your style? Check out additional Cravings by Chrissy Teigen items, more bakeware, and kitchen items also available at Macy’s here!

