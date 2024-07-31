Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For today’s beauty standard, almost nothing is as important as ensuring your eyebrows are on fleek! Whether you draw them on completely or pluck and tweeze them to achieve your look, you must have your definitive eyebrow style. If you’re looking for a new tool to help, we have you covered! Chyler Leigh, known for starring in Grey’s Anatomy, has distinct, sharp brows that make her look so pretty and sophisticated. We found her favorite brow pencil to help you get elevated, full-looking brows — and it’s only $23 at Amazon!

In an interview with CNN Underscored, Leigh said that her brows are a “product of the ‘90s” — due to plucking and tweezing — and that this was her favorite because of how easy it is to carry around.

The Benefit Precisely My Brow Pencil is a modern take on the traditional eyebrow pencil. It features a twist-up, non-sharpen tip on one end and a built-in spoolie brush on the other for an option that allows you to draw effortlessly while beefing up your brows with natural-looking, hair-like strokes.

The Benefit Precisely My Brow Pencil is available for $23 at Amazon.

Using this brow pencil is an easy and efficient process. You can twist the bottom of the pencil to draw and outline your brows, then flip it over and use the spoolie brush to fill in and brush out your brows. It’s that simple! We also really love that it comes in 15 neutral shades that will help you achieve all your looks!

What’s more, we also love that this pencil has 6,500 five-star reviews, and we’re sure that’ll give you some comfort, too!

“I have been buying this eyebrow pen for years. It’s phenomenal and not super dry, but also not super soft — and it’s waterproof,” one Amazon reviewer said!

Another reviewer added, “This is my favorite brow pencil I’ve ever used! It goes on so nicely and looks so natural!”

Moreover, we’re sure that you have your tried and true eyebrow pencil, but it could be time to find a new option that will take your beauty looks to the next level. If you’re in that boat, you should think about snagging this Chyler Leigh-approved eyebrow pencil from Benefit due to its versatility — and really, what more could you ask for in an eyebrow pencil than that?

The Benefit Precisely My Brow Pencil is available for $23 at Amazon.

