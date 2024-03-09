Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Isn’t it funny how trends shift — especially in the beauty realm? Think about it — in the Y2K era, everyone and their mother wanted super thin brows. Well, that’s simply not the case anymore. Long gone are the days of plucking your eyebrows heavily. Now, natural or “boy”-styled brows have infiltrated TikTok and Instagram alike with their bushy, thick presence.

Anastasia Soare, the founder of beloved cosmetics brand Anastasia Beverly Hills, is the longstanding eyebrow queen because of her popular products and dedication to the brow region. Clients like Kim Kardashian have trusted Soare with their brows for years, and for good reason! In fact, in a video on younger sister Kylie Jenner’s YouTube page, while getting her makeup done, Kardashian said that Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Wiz is one of her go-to products.

At first, Kardashian was apprehensive to let anyone touch her brows — because of how much they can make or break a look — and she insisted on doing them herself. But after she let the Hollywood fixture work on them, she never looked at her beauty routine in the same way. Now that soft glam is the contemporary makeup vibe, Kardashian uses a host of Anastasia Beverly Hills products to nail the natural aesthetic.

Essentially, the Brow Wiz is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil made for detailing. It comes with a precision tip for drawing plus a custom spoolie brush for fanning and blending out the brows. This tool utilizes a unique wax and pigment formula for a natural-looking texture, and it’s ideal for outlining as well. Further, the Brow Wiz comes in 12 shades to help you nail your look without much fuss.

While discussing and gushing over this eyebrow pencil, one Amazon reviewer said, “This is a super awesome great textured super fine line brow pencil. You get very natural-looking hairlines when you draw them with a flick of the wrist. All different colors to match every hair color, and I particularly love the chocolate brown.”

Another reviewer noted, “This product makes doing my brows so easy. I just fill them in with the pencil and go. It gives me that natural brow look while also making them look full.”

With a steady hand and a little practice, you can achieve a natural, thick look with this Kim-Kardashian-approved brow pencil.

