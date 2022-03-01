Say Yes to This Slouchy Sweater and Level Up Your Wardrobe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping! Our favorite activity of all time. A little retail therapy here, a little bargain hunting there and a whole lot of packages being delivered to our doorstep. If the mail delivery people know us by name, that means we’re doing something right. It also means our wardrobe must be looking mighty fine!

Guess what we’re doing right now? Shopping, of course! And we’re having such a good time with it, we wanted to spread the joy. The more, the merrier — especially when sweaters this adorable are involved, and when they come in so many great colors. Even better when they’re available on Amazon Prime!

Get the CHYRII Puff Long Sleeve V-Neck Knitted Polo Pullover Sweater for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

This knit definitely had Us falling in love right away, just from seeing a photo. We can’t get enough of the modernized Y2K vibes and how versatile it is! It’s also made with a soft, ribbed, stretchy fabric blend called “Arctic velvet,” which just piqued our interest even more!

This sweater has a cropped design with a polo-style neckline — minus the buttons but with a softer, more oversized collar. Everything is relaxed and a little slouchy, both for your comfort and to keep you looking chic. Even the sleeves are fabulous. They’re cuffed at the wrists, contributing to the voluminous balloon effect. We love how the sleeves contrast the cropped hem of the torso!

As we mentioned before, you have some fabulous color options with this sweater. We love the avocado green, the apricot tan, the burgundy red and the teal green, but we just as equally love the cornflower blue, the caramel and coffee browns, the neutral beige, the sunny yellow and the timeless black!

We also mentioned this sweater’s versatility, so let’s talk through a few outfit ideas. It’s an automatic success when paired with high-rise jeans of any cut, but it would also be very chic paired with a slim-fit skirt and heels or flats. It would also go beautifully with a pair of faux-leather pants or leggings, or even worn on top of a midi slip dress with chunky booties. We seriously can’t wait to start styling this piece — we may just need to stop ourselves from wearing it every single day!

