This Coat-Blazer Hybrid Will Make You Feel Like a Movie Star

Cold weather means we’re bringing out the puffer jackets, the oversized pullovers, the high-pile fleece, the chunky sweaters and all of the layers. All of them! We love all of the above — there’s no doubt about that. But sometimes we need something a little different. There are peacoats and trenches, sure, but even those might not hit the mark if we’re going for a classy, professional, boss vibe!

What we’re thinking is more along the lines of a blazer. Those clean, sharp lines and that instant oomph of polished perfection. Regular blazers though? Definitely not warm enough for anything below 60 degrees — 55 and sunny at the absolute lowest. For many of us, the temperature has already dipped well below that, which means this coat is the only natural choice!

This piece is sort of a blazer and a coat in one. A hybrid that brings you the best of both. It’s longer, hitting mid-thigh, and warm like a peacoat, but everything else about its construction screams blazer, from its structured shoulders to its streamlined shape. It has an open front with a curved hem, along with a short stand collar with notches leading to the lapels. Professional, pretty, probably about to be in your shopping cart!

This coat has a flattering slim fit and comes in two colors you’ll be able to wear any and every day. The first is a light stone grey, which will go with anything in your wardrobe, while the other is a camel khaki shade — a gorgeous neutral that works equally well with black or brown accessories. Both are under $50!

When we saw this coat, we instantly imagined the protagonist of a movie strutting along the sidewalks of NYC in it, oversized sunglasses on, statement necklace layered over a turtleneck, skinny jeans and block heels finishing up the look. A sleek tote bag was also involved, of course, along with a hectic phone conversation — because that’s just how these movies work.

That’s just one look of so, so many you can try with this coat in your arsenal. It can completely transform your fall and winter wardrobe, so check it out for yourself and order today!

