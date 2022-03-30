These Adorable Loafers Are the Star Shoes We’ll Be Wearing This Spring

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Loafers are coming back in a major way this spring, and we’re ready to get into the trend by picking up a cute pair! When looking for a fantastic pair of loafers, it’s important to seek out traditional features with modern touches that make them feel fresh.

As luck would have it, we found exactly what we were looking for when we spotted a pair from Sam Edelman — and to our surprise, they’re also on sale! These loafers are the ideal way to kick off the spring season, and savvy Zappos shoppers are just as obsessed as we are.

Even though the look of these loafers isn’t particularly groundbreaking, the details make them stand out! First of all, we’re loving that they have a chunkier heel and platform, and some of the pairs are available in brighter colors that you don’t typically find. For the spring, we think that the bright yellow loafers and baby blue pair are particularly fitting! If you do want to pick up the traditional black leather loafers, they will serve you well — but we love introducing more color into our wardrobes once temps warm up.

Many popular loafers include a metal hardware detail at the top of the shoe, which this pair has as well. The chain link comes in gold and is the same hue on every shoe, and it looks smashing every time! Other updates that aren’t as visible include the cushioned footbed inside of the shoe, which gives your foot the comfort it needs for all-day wear.

Wondering how reviewers feel? Shoppers claim they have finally found the perfect pair of trendy loafers! Even though the loafer look is ultra-popular right now, the shoes do have a timeless quality about them. If the fads change, you’ll still be able to rock these shoes! They’re bound to look excellent with dresses, jeans and even leggings. In fact, they just may be our go-to shoe pick for the entire season!

