This Open-Front Blazer Can Help Perfect Every Outfit

This isn’t the first time we’ll rave about blazers, and it’s definitely not going to be the last, but it just might be the most important. If you love the look of blazers on other people but haven’t quite found the perfect one for you yet — or if you need to replace a retired one — you’re in the right place.

High ratings? Check. Huge color selection? Check. On Amazon Prime? Check. And this is just the beginning of the things we love about this Cnkwei blazer!

This popular blazer is the ultimate dress-up, dress-down piece thanks to just about every single detail on it. It has a longline fit, hitting around the upper to mid-thigh depending on your height, and it has a totally open front. No buttons! It does keep the notched lapels though, and it adds on large patch pockets at the sides. Even the inside is nice — it’s fully lined!

This lightweight blazer comes in over 25 solid shades, so finding one that suits your style or even a specific outfit you’re putting together should be a cinch. Classic colors like black, khaki, grey, and brown are all options, but you could also go for a light blue, a hot pink or a sunny yellow. How about a pastel purple or a lime green? Check them all out!

We mentioned the versatility of this blazer, but let’s dig a little deeper into some outfit ideas. Keeping things casual? Wear it with any pair of jeans and a tee, adding on sneakers or combat booties. Easy. Going more professional? Grab a button-up top or flowy blouse, some slim slacks and a pair of pointed-toe mules. Simple. Going out with your friends on a weekend? Try a bodycon mini dress and heels, or a plunging bodysuit and a mini skirt!

This blazer will also majorly come in handy at a wedding or other more formal event when you need a nice layer to wear over your dress, or even if you need something to help instantly elevate a pair of leggings when you’re not feeling “real clothes.” There are simply endless ways to wear it. Time to figure out how you’ll style it first!

