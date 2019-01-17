This Bag Might Be the Best Deal of Coach’s Winter Sale

Coach’s winter sale is all that and a bag (no chips necessary). That bag we’re talking about? It’s the best deal from here until next winter.

Coach has been a go-to brand for amazing, everyday bags (and beyond) for as long as we can remember. That’s why we’re making room on our arms for the Prairie Satchel, a leather essential currently available in 10 gorgeous shades! But look closely, because three of the prettiest ones are on sale! They are literally 50% off. We know! We can barely even believe it!

“Once I find a bag that I love, I wear it always. I just don’t change my bags. I literally find one and stay with it,” supermodel-turned-actress Cara Delevingne once said. We feel you, girl! We all have that one bag, and even if we don’t, we’re about to.

See It: Get the Prairie Satchel (originally $295) for only $148 from Coach!

Let’s talk about this bag. Its polished pebble leather is a favorite of shoppers because of its luxurious smoothness, one shopper stating that it felt “soft like butter.” That’s what we like to hear. Along with a durable fabric lining and metallic hardware, we’ve got our new BFF (Bag Fave Forever).

Another thing shoppers absolutely love about the Prairie Satchel is how it’s “just the right size.” It’s big enough to hold all of our essentials like our wallet, lipstick, planner and 10 or 20 crumpled up receipts (just Us?) but small enough that it doesn’t feel like a heavy weight we have to lug around that is constantly getting in our way. Plus, it has multiple pockets on the inside for varying sizes of trinkets and such, as well as a zip pocket on the outside for that extra storage space. This baby zipper matches the mama zipper of the zip-top closure feature, too. Can’t have those receipts falling out! Can you see Us winking?

One of the beautiful colors on sale is the trendy Light Turquoise/Silver. The shade of the leather reminds us of sunny days at tropical beaches and brings a smile to our faces just looking at it. The silver hardware adds even more classiness, as to be expected of Coach.

Another sale shade is Rose/Light Gold, which is a fairly deep pink with hints of fuchsia. It’s a soft pop of color that would work well with an all-black getup or to complement a royal blue or navy top or dress. Those ideas are only the beginning when it comes to options! The gold hardware is calling our jewelry drawer and we’d better go answer it.

The last shade available in this mega-sale is Dark Berry/Gunmetal. It’s a striking dark magenta and we can’t peel our eyes away from it, nor do we want to! The hardware is a metallic charcoal shade that adds to the leather’s look instead of distracting from it, which a brighter metal could have potentially risked. This shade is all about confidence, as in, if we’re wearing it, we’ve got confidence.

A feature of Coach bags we appreciate is the ability to customize them, and the Prairie Satchel can easily be made our own. One customization that comes with every Prairie is the ability to detach the long, 21-inch strap! That means this bag can function as both a cross-body or a shoulder bag. It’s “just the right size” when it comes to this sort of versatility too!

If we want to make a more personal customization, Coach offers free monograms on certain colors, including the Light Turquoise and Rose. We can add our initials, our loved ones’ initials or even fun graphics in a huge variety of colors, a couple of which are glittery! Our eyes are sparkling.

Another cute customization is the ability to add accessories to any shade. Want a different strap? Not a problem. These straps can easily be switched out with any of Coach’s interchangeable straps. Like the idea of charms or scarves? We can take our pick! There are plenty of themed bag accessories to go around so we can make sure our bag is truly our bag.

With so many options in Coach’s vast sale section, it’s hard to go wrong, but with the Prairie bag, we’ve hit it so, so right. For half off, how could we not?

See It: Get the Prairie Satchel (originally $295) for only $148 from Coach! Not your style? Check out the rest of Coach’s massive sale!

