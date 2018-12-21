At Shop With Us, we’re always game for expanding our bag collections. Sure, we have tons of styles on standby, but that doesn’t mean we can’t spoil ourselves every now and again.

Ask any fashionista what the perfect handbag is made of and it would consist of these three things: a stylish build, enough space to store our essentials and a versatile touch that will complement our wardrobe seamlessly. While there are a variety of picks on the market to choose from, not all designs are made equal.

For Us, when it comes to selecting the perfect purse, we need all of the above plus a creation that allows us to add a personal touch. Thanks to Coach, we can now give our bag vault a proper upgrade with this chic carryall.

See It: Grab the Coach Charlie Carryall at 40 percent off the original price of $350, now $210 in sky and silver, pale green and silver and peony and silver while it’s still in stock.

We are so excited to add the Coach Charlie Carryall to our collection. Made with fashion-forward flair in mind, this design combines classic styling with a modern touch that sets the tone for an elegant vibe.

Designed with polished pebbled leather, the Charlie is every bit as luxurious as it looks. Crafted with a roomy interior, this offering features an almost 6-inch width to hold our daily essentials with ease. Made with interior cell phone and multifunctional pockets, this bag can hold anything from our tablet to a small sweater for the ultimate functional find. There’s also a center zip compartment that comes in major clutch for storing our personal items like our wallets, cash and credit cards for safekeeping.

Boasting a detachable strap, we love that we can wear this versatile carryall in different ways. For days when we’re toting around a little extra, we can opt for a cross-body carry when we’re out and about. On the occasions when we’re traveling light, we’re wearing this piece over the shoulder for an easy hands-free style. We can even switch it up by carrying this handbag in the crook of our arm for easy access.

Our favorite detail? We can customize this carryall with a wide range of letters and symbols to make this piece truly our own thanks to free monogramming, a complimentary service on select Coach items. With a three-character limit for the monogram, the possibilities are truly endless for a unique finish.

We also appreciate that this design can fit up to a 13-inch laptop. Let’s be honest, we’re busy and sometimes we have to take our work with us when we leave the office. Thanks to this find, we can feel comfortable carrying our electronics around without the fear of a heavy feel or toting around an additional bag. It’s just that good!

We can’t stop swooning over the peony and silver hue. Offering a gorgeously soft and pastel shade, this pick will pair well with our casual and dressy ensembles perfectly. A great option for those who love muted tones, this purse is just the ticket. If this color scheme is not your style, you can even try the pale green and silver alternative. A chic find that also caught our eye, this carryall will keep our look sweet and playful.

We can even up the ante with the gorgeous sky and silver hue. Perfect for days when we’re looking to give our trusty neutral a break, this bag adds a sleek pop of color with a polished appeal.

Normally retailing for $350, we can now snag this gorgeous purse at 40 percent off, leaving Us with a $210 price tag. Talk about a sweet deal!

Even better, this design takes versatility to new heights. From our daily errands to enjoying a night out on the town, this handbag will make a fashion statement no matter where our day takes Us.

The beautiful construction and functional craftsmanship have left Coach shoppers fawning over this purse. Reviewers love that this carryall is lightweight and durable, while others love that it goes well with any outfit. Shoppers also dig that the interior is made of leather, while others love that its roomy build can store multiple items. One shopper noted that the Charlie is well worth the price.

Dubbed as the ultimate everyday bag, shoppers love that you can use this piece while traveling, heading to work, running errands and so much more. Many reviewers also like that its adjustable straps are easy to use. One shopper shared that its free initial engraving service is a nice touch.

If you ask Us, there is no such thing as having too many picks in your arsenal and this Coach offering deserves a space in our closet. A true investment, it really doesn’t get any better than this. Give yourself the royal treatment and scoop up this amazing holdall while it’s still in stock.

