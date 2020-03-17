Usually many folks around the world like to spend St. Patrick’s Day going out to a local parade or having a pint at an Irish pub. Though we’re not able to partake in traditional festivities for this year’s installment of the green holiday, we can still celebrate!

You can make some soda bread or a green beverage for yourself at home to get into the spirit — or you can browse all of the different sales happening right now in honor of the holiday! Coach is offering its shoppers an extra 30% discount on select handbags and accessories for 24 hours only. It’s an epic sale that you definitely don’t want to miss out on. We love all of Coach’s pieces, but this adorable top handle purse might just be our absolute favorite right now!

Get the Parker Top Handle In Signature Canvas With Rivets for $395 from Coach — and get an extra 30% off today only with code: LUCKY30 at checkout!

This classic purse from Coach combines the brand’s signature style with some modern twists that give it a fresh look. Of course, the staple Coach monogram “C” pattern is displayed beautifully on the front of the bag, and it’s framed by a lovely brown leather flap. The patterned part of the purse is made from a coated canvas material and the flap is fashioned from gorgeous genuine leather.

There are also some elegant gold studs that run along the edge of the flap that highlight the stunning mixed-metal flower embellishment. That flower is actually part of the turn-lock closure of this purse, and we love how this feature is expertly disguised with this design detail. It’s a nice touch that gives this purse a retro vibe, while still looking current!

There are two ways that you can carry this purse — by using the top handle or with the long detachable strap. Inside of the bag you’ll find one slip pocket and one zip pocket, and there’s an additional slip pocket on the back of the purse as well. Shoppers say that “this bag is just the perfect size… not too big, not too small.” It can fit all the essentials that you need for a night out or a day of running errands. And with this extra discount, why not splurge on this Coach stunner?

