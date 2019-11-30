This Coach Purse That Britney Spears Loves Is 50% Off Right Now!





Black Friday is one of the best times of year to score some seriously discounted designer duds. Sales like these only come about a handful of times per year, and we definitely want to take advantage of them while we can!

One of the best and most beloved brands, Coach, has slashed prices on a bunch of their best pieces for this year’s installment of the annual shopping holiday. And although all of their handbags are stunning, this stunner that Britney Spears has been spotted rocking is one of our absolute favorites!

Get the Coach Rogue purse (originally $795) on sale for just $398 — you save 50%!

The Rogue bag from Coach is such a winner. It’s an adorable leather handbag that Spears happens to love, as she’s been seen wearing it on more than one occasion. It’s a classic purse that can definitely stand the test of time and be worn for years and years to come. It’s the perfect designer piece, and you can pick it up for a major discount right now. It’s been marked down to just $398 — which saves you a total of $397!

This purse can go with virtually any outfit. It has a classic square shape and features both top handles and a longer adjustable strap so that it can be worn as a crossbody. It’s made from genuine imported pebbled leather and comes in two beautiful colors — black and saddle brown.

The zipper closure opens up the main compartment, and there are two open compartments on either side. The main compartment also has some smaller zipper pockets inside, as well as a built-in French coin purse. The purse is fully lined with a combination of fabric and suede materials.

What’s special about this bag is that you can actually customize it to make it totally your own. You can choose to have the iconic Coach tag that every purse from the brand comes with monogrammed, either with your initials or a combination of different graphic motifs. You can also embellish it with some leather flowers that come in a variety of colors. You can select between three, five or seven flowers that come in clusters to make this bag uniquely your own!

This purse from Coach is an online exclusive, so you can’t get it anywhere else. We are seriously so obsessed with it — and with this amazing sale price, we can’t think of a reason to not pick it up ASAP! We definitely think that it will sell out fast, so we suggest you get it right now if you love it!

