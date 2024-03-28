Save $10 on Coco & Eve Full-Sized Products Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With the warm weather that’s finally arrived, it’s time to get ready for some serious fun in the sun. Coco & Eve is one brand that has everything you need to hit the beach, or even lay out by the pool, if that’s what you’re planning to do with the higher temperatures. And right now, you can save big when you shop there during the brand’s Easter Sale.

Head on over to Coco & Eve right now to shop a selection of full-sized products, from shampoo to sugar scrubs and everything in between, including shower gel, and body butter. All these products are some of the brand’s most well-loved goodies, and you’ll be able to score them at low prices.

Get $10 off Full-Sized Favorites at Coco & Eve!

Some products you can bring home for just $10 include the Super Hydrating Shampoo, the Deep Clean Scalp Scrub, and Bali Buffing Sugar. Don’t forget the scrumptious-smelling Smoothie Shower Gel, either. These all make for a particularly enjoyable shower – and shiny healthy hair, too! You can also get the Body Moisture Whip to slather on once you get out of the shower and slough away dry skin.

This limited time sale is going on through Easter, so if you have an Easter basket you’d like to fill up for your friends and family, these $10 products are a great option to start with. It’s also a good idea to snap up your own, because you’ll save a bundle on some seriously great products if you take part.

Check out the sale and stock up today!