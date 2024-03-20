Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When you’re really, really into skincare, it can be tempting to try a new products at once. You just got a new serum, why not use it? Similarly, why not go ahead and slather on a new moisturizer while you’re at it? Oh, and don’t forget to exfoliate! All of these products at once can spell danger for your skin, especially if you’re doing them all at once. What can end up happening is that your moisture barrier can be destroyed – and as a result, you’ll destroy your skin barrier temporarily.

That’s why products like Rhode’s Barrier Restore Cream are so important if you’re going to be experimenting with different products. This $30 moisturizer is the perfect antidote for stressed, dry skin that you can’t seem to get back to normal. It’s the perfect reset for skin issues and a way to go back to “normal” so you can introduce new products slowly but surely instead of all in one batch…which gets you right back to where you started from.

Get the Barrier Restore Cream for just $30 at Rhode!

This rich cream contains a wide variety of antioxidants and peptides to make your skin fully hydrated and smoother and softer over time with continued use. It incorporates shea butter, squalane, acai, niacinamide, and vitamins E, D, A, and allantoin as well.

Just apply a small amount to your skin after you cleanse it and apply serums. Then add it before your SPF and makeup to see a huge difference in your compromised skin barrier. You’ll see a nicely plump, natural finish.

If you find yourself dealing with red, irritated skin or skin that’s so dry anything you use causes you pain, it might be time to try Rhode. See how it can change your skin and give this cream a go. It might be what you’ve been looking for.