



A good pair of sandals? They’re not just the shoe staple we’re living for this season. No, we’re actually living in them. Whether we’re heading to the office or heading to a festival, our sandals are our favorite everyday essential. A true must-have!

A good pair of sandals will do more than make our feet just look good. They’ll make Us feel good, too. It’s as if by simply sliding in the most perfect pair, that missing pep in our step is suddenly restored. We’re taking inspiration from Sienna Miller who just wore these perfectly on-trend and comfy sandals to a music festival!

Most times “slip-on” ends up being synonymous with “slip-off” when it comes to sandals and it’s anything but comfortable. Has anyone else seemed to have that problem? Not just Us? Great, we figured we weren’t alone in our struggles. Sandals really are tricky. While they’re simple in their silhouette, they rarely offer up the necessary day-to-day support our feet need.

The SOREL Ella Sandals are the perfect example of how to balance support with style. Just look at Miller who wore these to the first day of the Glastonbury Festival on June 28 in England! The actress, 37, paired these simple sandals to perfection with an all white jumpsuit for a comfy-chic festival look.

These easy-to-wear sandals which are ideal for walking around all day master the art of sophisticated style. Besides adding a gladiator-inspired element to our outfit, this sandal also adds comfort. The thick front strap is great but it’s even greater when paired with the stretchy double straps that crossover up to our ankles. Our feet will remain in place with every single step we take comfortably.

This Ella sandal looks to give all wearers the all-day support our feet need and deserve. Think of the lightly cushioned PU-like EVA footbed as a pillow for our feet. No matter if we’re running late to work or running or walking around all day, this shoe will give our feet cushioned comfort with each and every step we take.

Truthfully, it’s not just Us left smitten over this supportive sandal. Nearly 200 reviewers happen to agree, too, with so many of them claiming the fit was one of their favorite parts! One reviewer specifically claimed that when dealing with her terrible bunions, this shoe was the solution she had been previously missing. It helped to mask her bunion while also adding the necessary comfort she needed in all the right places. This reviewer was not alone, as so many others similarly echoed her claims about comfort!

Another feature so many were loving? The seven sensational shades up for grabs. While many reviewers claimed the black, camel and tobacco (brown) was the most versatile of the bunch, these neutral hues are not the only ones we’d recommend.

The zing (an orange-multi colored pattern) or the warm gold options are ideal when looking for the perfect pop of color. The tones are subtle yet striking and can be endlessly styled. From floral frocks to satin slip dresses and even this cozy cardigan, this shoe goes with everything!

From morning commutes to business meetings, this cool sandal will keep our outfits sizzling with each and every step we take. Just throw this crossbody on our shoulders and we’re confident we can tackle anything the day throws our way!

When looking for the error-proof way to approach warm-weather dressing, this sandal is the spring and summer must-have!

Editor’s Note: This article was updated July 1, 2019 to include Sienna Miller.

