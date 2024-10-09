Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you ask Us, sneakers reign supreme as a comfortable footwear option. Not only are they comfortable, but they’re a versatile, celeb-approved footwear trend that so many of our favorite A-Listers keep on rotation. From Kyle Richards to Emily Ratajkowski, we can’t help but find inspiration in the unique ways they’ve styled sneakers recently. If you’re thinking about upgrading your footwear collection this fall, now is the time. Amazon Prime Big Day Deals is in its final hours and there are so many comfortable sneakers on sale.

The most comfortable sneakers on Amazon come in a wide range of styles. Celeb-approved brands like Reebok and New Balance have classic styles marked down during the two-day sale. Other Amazon-based brands have sneaks available in signature silhouettes that we’ve come to know and love over the years. We compiled a list of the best comfortable sneakers that you can dress up or down. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to comfort, Dr. Scholl’s is a top contender. The brand is notorious for cozy footwear styles, including these slip-on sneakers that boast over 20,000 ratings — was $80, now $37!

2. Sporty Chic: Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Zendaya has been spotted rocking On Cloud sneakers. These all-white sneakers have patented CloudTec soles for additional comfort — was $153, now $138!

3. Wild Side: These New Balance sneakers have a subtle animal print design that’s ultra-trendy — was $75, now $57!

4. Rich Mom Style: Nothing screams rich mom like sleek leather sneakers. These all-white Cole Haan sneakers have a low-cut silhouette and a cushioned EVA sole — was $150, now $78!

5. Classic Kicks: Keds have been a go-to footwear choice for decades. Amazon shoppers say they love these versatile sneakers because they can dress them up or down — was $75, now $34!

6. Vintage Slay: Speaking of classic brands, Reebok is another notable option. The brand has seen a resurgence in recent years thanks to celebs and influencers like Em Rata constantly rocking these vintage sneakers — was $85, now $50!

7. Patriotic Vibes: Tommy Hilfiger delivered the ultimate patriotic vibes with these comfy sneaks. They have an all white silhouette and feature a red, white and blue tag on the tongue — was $59, now $30!

8. Cozy Cutie: These Amazon Essentials slip-ons feature a padded insole with high-quality memory foam for added comfort, a compression midsole to reduce impact and a heel pillow to relieve pressure and heel slip — was $27, now $18!

9. Luxe-Lookalike: Want to look like you spent a pretty on a pair of sneakers without breaking the bank? Check out these Sam Edelman lace-up sneaks — was $100, now $70!

10. Pretty in Pink: These pretty pink Madden Girl sneakers are a great option for shoppers who like to make a statement with their footwear — was $49, now $33!

11. Last but Not Least: Love sneakers that look like Golden Goose? These lace-up sneakers feature a cool star and animal print details — was $90, now $72!