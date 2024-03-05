Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

On days when you’re particularly sleepy, getting out of bed can be hard enough — and finding the motivation to dress up is struggle city. This is why we need pieces in our wardrobe we can reach for to make getting ready a little easier. This is particularly challenging when we want an item that’s comfortable and flattering, all while still being appropriate enough for work, dropping the kids off at school or grabbing a coffee with friends. Well, I found a top that ticks off every scenario — and according to shoppers, it “feels like a favorite t-shirt” while still “looking dressy.”

The Dokotoo long-sleeve tunic top with pockets is everything you could want in a top this season. Its oversized tunic design creates a flattering silhouette for practically every body type, while the polyester-spandex fabric creates a cozy, lightweight fabric that shoppers say makes it feel like they’re “wearing pajamas at work.” It also has two large pockets on the front that reviewers claim are a “good size” and useful for carrying small things like lip balm or tissue (or to keep your hands warm). What’s more? Right now, you can pick it up for 35% off!

This top received the coveted “Amazon’s Choice” badge and has garnered over 1,100 five-star ratings to date. Shoppers love how it’s great for both “lounging around the house,” and also “running errands on the weekend.” You can find it in multiple different flattering shades and patterns, whether you’re someone who loves neutrals or prefers a pop of color.

Another handy part about this top is that it can also double as a mini dress. When the weather is nice, wear it as a fabulous frock by pairing it with heels or tennis shoes. Then, when the temps are a little cooler, you can rock it with “jeans, sweats and lounge pants,” as this shopper suggested.

“This tunic top is perfect over leggings,” another customer said. “I work from home, so I dress comfortably, but still don’t want to look like I just rolled out of bed if a client comes over. This top is long (I’m very tall), and loose (not clingy), without being baggy. The material is very soft and the top is very well made.”

Another element many shoppers have pointed out is how flattering and slimming the top is. This shopper, who’s a teacher and uses the top for both dressy and casual wear, said that it helps with concealing body parts they would prefer to hide while accentuating the ones they want to show off. “The snug arms make it more flattering without being too tight on my old lady arms,” they said.

You can find the top now on a limited-time sale for just $30, a steal of deal for a top that’s comfortable, slimming and incredibly versatile. Happy shopping!

See it: the Dokotoo Casual Long Sleeve Tunic Top with Pockets (originally $46) on sale for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

