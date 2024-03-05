Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re the type of person who carries a small cache of items around with you wherever you go, you’ve probably already considered buying a bag from Baggu. Unfortunately, while large enough to carry just about anything you need to tote around with you, Baggu purses can be pretty expensive. Not everyone has that kind of money to spend on the brand. Luckily, we’ve found a great-looking alternative that you won’t believe where to you can buy it.

Run to Walmart to grab the No Boundaries Hands-Free Hobo Bag, which will run you just $10. Yes, Walmart! This Baggu lookalike is part of the chain’s store brand No Boundaries, and is cheaper than most of the clothing you can buy at your local store.

This hobo bag looks just like a small Baggu bag and you can access everything you need in the main compartment, which has an adjustable shoulder strap to make sure it looks good no matter what you wear.

You can adjust the strap to wear the bag across your midsection like a crossbody bag, or on one shoulder as you would most purses. This shocking bright pink looks just like something you’d be able to buy from Baggu as well – and it’ll definitely turn heads. You’ll also notice there’s tons of room to fit anything you need to carry with you, with sturdy construction and lining that can protect your bag on the inside.

Looking for a new basic bag or just tired of pining over a Baggu bag? You won’t want to skip out on this alternative, especially since it’s just $10. Buy a few, even. You’ll never know when you need a replacement, and $20 is well worth the cost.