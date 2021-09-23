This Athleisure-Style Hoodie Is Absolutely Perfect for the Start of Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The fall may be widely known as sweater weather, but we would also call it hoodie and crewneck season! When we’re off-duty and want to keep it casual, we’re gearing up in some sleek leggings and a great hoodie to match. We can’t think of a better comfy and cozy outfit to rock in the crisp fall weather!

We set out to shop for new hoodies to celebrate the start of the season and came across this cropped version from Core 10 by Reebok! It looked beyond adorable, and we couldn’t resist ordering it right away.

Get the Core 10 by Reebok Women’s Oversized French Terry Quarter-Zip Hoodie for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

As we currently have this piece in our possession thanks to Amazon, we have all the first-hand details on what makes this hoodie such a winner. We love that the fit is loose and slightly oversized, and the cropped length is ideal. It’s shorter than your typical sweatshirt, but it’s not too cropped — so you can wear it normally. If you team it with high-waisted leggings or jeans, you won’t be showing off too much skin.

This sweatshirt is made from different materials including soft cotton and nylon panels. We adore its overall design — in fact, it’s giving Us retro ’90s vibes! The different colors complement each other excellently, but if you’re in the market for a staple all-black version, that’s also available.

This Reebok and Core 10 collab just hit the market and immediately captivated Amazon shoppers, but this hoodie is by far one of our favorite items from the range. The overall look and feel is suitable for the start of fall when it’s not time for heavy-duty jackets just yet. Confession: This has been one of our favorite athleisure scores to date, and we highly recommend you get in on the action. From the gym, to brunch and beyond, this hoodie nails it.

