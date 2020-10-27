These Cutout Leggings Are an Affordable Alternative to Pricey Brands

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It can be hard to resist dropping a lot of coins on workout gear, especially if you’re an exercise fanatic! But listen up: Shop With Us is here to assure you that top workout wear can be found online for prices you may not even believe.

Naturally, we like to shop on Amazon for new leggings, and tons of other shoppers agree with Us. It’s the premier destination to find some of the most inexpensive garments that don’t skimp in the quality department. One of our favorite brands is Core 10, and we’ve been obsessed with this pair of leggings since we first spotted them!

These leggings have the most unique mesh cutouts that look seriously high-end. Don’t you agree? They look like they’re straight from the racks of an exclusive shop. Little will anyone know, these leggings are actually from Amazon and are totally inexpensive to boot! Yes, it’s true: These leggings will cost you a fraction of the price of major brands.

What we also admire about these leggings is their size-inclusivity. Core 10 always makes their range of sizing feel accessible to nearly every shopper, and this pair of leggings goes up to a 3X.

These leggings are high-waisted and reach down to the ankles. The inseam measures 28 inches long, which is ideal for most women. They could be a bit longer or shorter depending on your height, but they’re stretchy enough to fit well on the legs.

They are also available in four different colors: black, taupe, teal and navy blue. Not only are these leggings high-waisted, which is excellent for tummy control, there’s also a small pocket in the waistband where you can store a credit card or small set of keys. They’re perfect for working out, lounging or whatever else you want to use them for. At this price, what more could you want?

