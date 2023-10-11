Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Waking up refreshed after a good night’s rest helps the new day begin with a bang. The secret to quality sleep often lies in your bed — literally. Do your pillows fall flat? Are your pillowcases rough? Do you feel comfy in your PJs? The answer to all of those questions can have a major impact on how much you need to count sheep at night.
If you’re in the market for new comfy sleep essentials to elevate your bedding and nighttime routine, head right on over to Amazon to check out the final hours of Prime Day deals. Pillows, pillowcases, pajamas and sleep accessories are all on sale — with major discounts to boot. Read ahead for our top picks!
The Amazon Prime Day 2023 Cozy Sleep Deals
Best Prime Day Pillow Deals
Few things in life feel better than laying your head on a soft, cool pillow after a long day. This Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack features a memory foam fabric to reduce pressure points and provide neck support as you toss and turn during the night.
- DONAMA Cervical Pillow for Neck Pain Relief — originally $47, now $38
- MZOIMZO Bed Pillows — originally $23, now $19
- Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows — originally $24, now $17
- LAVANCE Pillows Queen Size Set of 2 — originally $19, now $15
Best Prime Day Pillowcase Deals
Now that you have comfy pillows squared away, you need pillowcases. This breathable set features a hidden zipper closure and silky fabric which instantly banishes bedhead. Obsessed!
- Kitsch Satin Pillowcase — originally $35, now $28
- Utopia Bedding Queen Pillowcases — originally $12, now $8
- Bedsure Satin Pillowcase — originally $11, now $5
- Cosy House Collection Luxury Bamboo Ultra Soft Pillow Cases — originally $31, now $19
Best Prime Day Sleepwear Deals
Getting a good night’s rest is not always about how comfortable the pillows and pillowcases are — what you actually sleep in also impacts how well you rest. This bestselling two-piece set features a soft and plush fabric which melts into your skin!
- Leikar Silk Pajamas — originally $29, now $23
- Ekouaer Women’s Waffle Knit Pajama Set — originally $36, now $23
- DEEP SELF Women’s Waffle Knit Pajama — originally $36, now $29
- difficort Women’s Pajama Sets — originally $31, now $25
Best Prime Day Sleep Accessory Deals
There’s nothing like the morning sun waking you up before your daily alarm. This MZOO Sleep Eye Mask is Amazon’s number one bestselling sleep mask because it’s lightweight, blocks out light and features a molded memory foam to prevent pressure on the eyes.
- STYFSCP White Noise Machine — originally $29, now $15
- TheraICE Sleep Mask — originally $45, now $20
- LC-dolida Sleep Mask with Bluetooth Headphones — originally $39, now $17
- Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask — originally $34, now $27
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
Not done shopping just yet? Check out more of our favorite early Amazon Prime Day deals below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!