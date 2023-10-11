Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Waking up refreshed after a good night’s rest helps the new day begin with a bang. The secret to quality sleep often lies in your bed — literally. Do your pillows fall flat? Are your pillowcases rough? Do you feel comfy in your PJs? The answer to all of those questions can have a major impact on how much you need to count sheep at night.

If you’re in the market for new comfy sleep essentials to elevate your bedding and nighttime routine, head right on over to Amazon to check out the final hours of Prime Day deals. Pillows, pillowcases, pajamas and sleep accessories are all on sale — with major discounts to boot. Read ahead for our top picks!

The Amazon Prime Day 2023 Cozy Sleep Deals

Best Prime Day Pillow Deals

Few things in life feel better than laying your head on a soft, cool pillow after a long day. This Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack features a memory foam fabric to reduce pressure points and provide neck support as you toss and turn during the night.

Best Prime Day Pillowcase Deals

Now that you have comfy pillows squared away, you need pillowcases. This breathable set features a hidden zipper closure and silky fabric which instantly banishes bedhead. Obsessed!

Best Prime Day Sleepwear Deals

Getting a good night’s rest is not always about how comfortable the pillows and pillowcases are — what you actually sleep in also impacts how well you rest. This bestselling two-piece set features a soft and plush fabric which melts into your skin!

Best Prime Day Sleep Accessory Deals

There’s nothing like the morning sun waking you up before your daily alarm. This MZOO Sleep Eye Mask is Amazon’s number one bestselling sleep mask because it’s lightweight, blocks out light and features a molded memory foam to prevent pressure on the eyes.

