This Date Night Subscription Box Is the Perfect No-Fuss Valentine’s Day Gift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: It’s stressful to find a Valentine’s Day gift for your special someone — no matter what stage you are at in your relationship. You don’t want the most romantic holiday of the year to be filled with anxiety all because you have no idea what the perfect gift should be!

Another somewhat difficult relationship task is planning the ultimate date, so why not handle both at once this Valentine’s Day thanks to this amazing subscription box from Cratejoy? You’re essentially scoring everything you need for the ideal night in with your partner, and this service is completely customizable to suit your needs.

Get the Cratejoy Date Night Box Subscription for as little as $20 per month!

With this monthly subscription, you receive a box with about four-to-five different themed games you can play at home for a cozy night in, bring out for a day date or take with you on a weekend getaway. The games are designed for couples and can potentially help the two of you get to know each other better — all while having a ton of fun and endless laughs!

You can choose the length of your subscription, and the more you order in advance, the less you’ll wind up spending on each box. This feature is excellent because you can make your decision based on the status of your relationship! If you’re a relatively new couple, the one- and three-month subscriptions might be a more comfortable choice, but for more serious couples, you can go for the long haul and choose either six months or a full year. You also have the option to explore the general date night page and choose boxes à la carte to test out the waters. It’s all up to you!

Get the Cratejoy Date Night Box Subscription for as little as $20 per month!

This is a great gift idea for yourself if you’re in a couple or if you want to gift it to a friend and their S.O. for V-Day. So many reviewers say these box sets have wound up being far more fun than they expected. One shopper who’s been with her partner for 28 years said this subscription “helped us learn new things about each other,” which is seriously impressive considering the length of time. All you have to do is pick what takeout to order (always a struggle), open up a bottle of wine or make some tea and start playing!

See it: Get the Cratejoy Date Night Box Subscription for as little as $20 per month!

Looking for more? Check out all of the different date night boxes available from Cratejoy here!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!