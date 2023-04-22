17 Cream, Ivory, Off-White and Beige Spring Pieces to Soften Any Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

White can be a complicated color to wear. We don’t actually follow the antiquated “no white after Labor Day” rule, but it’s true that white just feels more like a summer color. So…what do we wear in the spring if we want to soften our look a little bit?

This is the perfect time to rock cream, ivory, off-white or light beige pieces. They fit that soft spring vibe beautifully! Scroll down to see and shop 17 of our favorite not-quite-white pieces for the season!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This off-white Vavonne tank top has such a pretty, dainty heart pattern, plus a lace trim. A must for the coquette aesthetic and for layering under button-ups and cardigans!

2. We Also Love: This mock-neck Verdusa tank has textured, wavy stripes that will earn you so many compliments. It comes in a great, ultra-light beige!

3. We Can’t Forget: This ivory Sunday in Brooklyn halter top from Anthropologie has just enough shimmer and shine to make it a dress-up, dress-down type of piece!

4. Bonus: Level up an outfit with a T-shirt by swapping for this beige BTFBM ribbed top instead!

5. Extra Credit: The ivory version of this textured ASTR The Label crop top from Nordstrom is too cute! We love the abbreviated hem!

Dresses

6. Our Absolute Favorite: For something simple, timeless and versatile, grab the “bone” shade of this ribbed cotton tank dress from Skims!

7. We Also Love: When the sun is shining and you’re spending the day outside, grab this ivory Zesica mini dress! The tie straps are everything!

8. We Can’t Forget: Love a Swiss Dot pattern? Check out this apricot Prettygarden maxi dress!

9. Bonus: A huge hit with Amazon reviewers, the beige version of this Happy Sailed dress is likely to capture your heart with its ruffles and tiers!

Rompers

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re hanging out by the beach or going shopping downtown, this ivory Grapent romper is a button-up beauty you’ll reach for over and over!

11. We Also Love: Don’t you love pieces that are loose and comfy but also totally pull your look together? Check out this apricot Merokeety romper!

12. We Can’t Forget: This off-white The Femm romper from Revolve is a bestseller, so prepare to fall in love!

13. Bonus: Similar to its dress counterpart, you could also opt for this cotton rib onesie from Skims if you’re looking for something fitted!

Skirts and Shorts

14. Our Absolute Favorite: Dress it up with a silky blouse or down with a cropped tee — just make sure you grab this Mliyasan tulle midi skirt in apricot!

15. We Also Love: Love the biker short vibe but want to try a non-black pair? Add these ivory Lulucheri biker shorts to your shopping cart!

16. We Can’t Forget: Can’t decide between a skirt or shorts? How about both? Check out this LSPACE skort from Anthropologie!

17. Bonus: Introducing your new everyday shorts: the cream version of these Amazon Essentials chino shorts!

Not done shopping? Explore more products we love below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!