It’s time! It’s time! Credo’s annual Friends & Family event is here, and you know what that means. 20% off. Like, everything. Sitewide. Shopping clean beauty has never felt so good — and it feels pretty dang good in the first place!

Now, this sale is amazing, but all good things must come to an end. We suggest you get shopping now, because this sitewide sale only lasts through October 25, 2020. That’s this Sunday! But Credo has such a vast selection. Where do you even start? We’ll help you out with that. Check out our picks below — all celebrity-approved!

Duchess Kate’s Secret to Glowing Skin

Duchess Kate allegedly loves this all-natural oil so much that she reportedly gifted one to sister-in-law Meghan Markle. It’s a nightly facial treatment that even sensitive and acne-prone skin types may love. It’s packed with nutrients, and shoppers even say the scent is lovely!

Get the Beauti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir (originally $70) for just $56 at Credo! Sale ends October 25, 2020.

Gabrielle Union’s Secret to Detoxified and Softened Skin

In an interview with The Strategist, Gabrielle Union explained why this body scrub is one of her favorite things: “It removes all of my dead skin, and I feel so hydrated after.” She only needs to use it a few times a month to maintain results. While many body scrubs might leave your skin super dry afterward, this one actually moisturizes too to leave skin renewed!

Get the Beneath Your Mask Polish Detoxifying Body Scrub (originally $70) for just $56 at Credo! Sale ends October 25, 2020.

Reese Witherspoon’s Secret to the Perfect Red Lip

How unique is this lip palette? It makes sense that someone as chic as Reese Witherspoon would be a fan. She, her mom and her daughter all wore it for a Vogue photoshoot last year. It’s four highly-pigmented colors in one. Pick your favorite or combine them to create even more shades!

Get the Westman Atelier Lip Suede (originally $85) for just $68 at Credo! Sale ends October 25, 2020.

Camila Mendes’ Secret to Fast and Easy Makeup

In a video for Vogue, Riverdale star Camila Mendes demonstrated how she uses her ILIA Multi-Stick, unable to stop gushing about it. “It’s really like creamy and light,” she said. “So the more I blend it in, the more it kind of disappears, which I like.” She continued, “I just like things to be convenient. I like something that I can just, like, stick to, and that it’s going to work for everything.” And there you have it!

Get the Ilia Multi-Stick (originally $34) for just $27 at Credo! Sale ends October 25, 2020.

Venus Williams’ Secret to Protected Skin

“I’m a huge Credo Beauty fan,” Venus Williams said. “It’s like we are speaking the same language.” This sun serum is from her very own EleVen line, and it’s not only a bestseller at Credo, but an exclusive product. This award-winning SPF protection is a mineral sunscreen, making it great for sensitive skin, and it provides a gorgeous demi-matte finish!

Get the EleVen by Venus Williams Unrivaled Sun Serum SPF 35 (originally $50) for just $40 at Credo! Sale ends October 25, 2020.

Want to fill up that cart? Shop the rest of the Credo Friends & Family event here!

