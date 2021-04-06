21 Chic Crossbody Bags You Won’t Believe Are Under $40

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to everyday bags, crossbody bags are almost always our go-to. They come in many shapes and sizes, and most importantly, they allow us to remain hands-free throughout the afternoon. We love to make them a chic part of our outfit too!

Our biggest issue with any kind of purse? The price, of course. We get it, and we definitely own a few designer favorites ourselves, but the more, the merrier — and that means we need some fabulous finds at much more affordable prices. We know so many shoppers who are on the same page as Us, so we picked out 21 crossbodies on Amazon that we love — all for under $40!

21 Chic Crossbody Bags on Amazon

Daytime Crossbody Bags

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Casual, durable and instantly recognizable — this Herschel Alder crossbody is perfect for everyday errands and hangouts!

2. We Also Love: This Vera Bradley crossbody has that quilted floral look we absolutely adore for spring and summer!

3. We Also Love: This FashionPuzzle crossbody has awesome storage and comes in so many colors!

Nighttime Crossbody Bags

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Is this holographic Harlermoon bag not one of the most stunning pieces you’ve ever seen?

5. We Also Love: Simple yet flashy, this sequin-covered C.C-US crossbody is perfect for pairing with a little black dress!

6. Also Love: The asymmetrical look of this SUSU crossbody is everything. You could also use it as a clutch for a fancy occasion!

Large Crossbody Bags

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This Nico Louise crossbody tote is all kinds of elegant, and its storage is basically unbeatable!

8. We Also Love: This colorful yet earthy AIRVIE hobo bag is going to have all of your friends wondering where you bought it!

9. We Also Love: This Maymooner bag is made of 100% cotton and can be folded up for easy storage!

Small Crossbody Bags

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This Nautica mini crossbody is the perfect size for holding just the daily essentials!

11. We Also Love: If you want to go a little sporty, this Adidas festival crossbody is definitely the coolest way to go!

12. We Also Love: Want to hop on the transparent trend? This clear Moetyang bag is so cute with its tassels!

Phone Crossbody Bags

13. Our Absolute Favorite: It looks like any cute phone crossbody at first, but this deceiving myfriday bag has a shocking amount of storage!

14. We Also Love: How adorable is the heart buckle on this RideshareMat phone bag?

15. We Also Love: If you’re looking to go extra sleek, this slim Vofolen crossbody is definitely our pick!

Faux-Leather Crossbody Bags

16. Our Absolute Favorite: This Amelie Galanti crossbody has an animal-inspired textured shell that seriously makes it stand out!

17. We Also Love: This SG SUGU bag has a soft leather look and feel, but it’s so much easier to maintain than real leather!

18. We Also Love: A unique circular shape and fierce quilting? This Realer bag is a must for Us!

Anti-Theft Crossbody Bags

Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to keeping your belongings safe, you can’t go wrong with this RFID-blocking Travelon crossbody!

We Also Love: This Peak Gear bag has RFID protection, plus a lifetime lost and found ID!

We Also Love: This Baggallini crossbody is RFID-blocking and features closures that make pickpockets run away!

Looking for more? Shop all bags at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!