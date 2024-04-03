Get This Perfectly Beachy Dress at Walmart for Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring is here, at long last. That means sunnier days, warmer temperatures, and trips to the beach. If you’re planning on heading over there at some point, you’ve no doubt entertained the idea of wearing something cute but flashy while hanging out in the sand. Good call – but what goes with your favorite swimsuit? We’ve got a great idea for what you can wear while frolicking around on the beach.

The Cupshe V-Neck Maxi Dress is just $45 at Walmart, meaning you can score a great-looking dress for less than the price of a fancy dinner out somewhere. It’s the perfect option for moonlight walks in the sand or for hanging out with friends at brunch. Whatever you choose to do, you’ll be doing it in style.

Get the Cupshe V-Neck Maxi Dress for just $45 at Walmart!

This V-neeck dress has a bold floral print and a deep neckline to give it a bit of a mysterious look, but the main attraction is its tie back panel on the back of the dress, which shows off a little skin. In the front, its gathered bodice gives you a tidy silhouette, and the spaghetti straps are comfortable and delicate.

It’s a roomy, flowing dress that works well as a single-night look or it could even be repurposed as a swimsuit cover up. However you style it, you’ll likely be the most fashionable person at the function, and you’ll be fielding questions all night about where you got this eye-catching piece.

Just be sure to buy it now, because if you wait too much longer, all of these dresses will likely be gone – this is a great price and you won’t want to miss out on it.