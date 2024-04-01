Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We often associate spring fashion with free flowing, billowing floral dresses that would have us spinning around in a flower field. And while yes, those do have a time and place in our wardrobe, they do virtually nothing for those of Us who have a curvier shape. It’s time we start adding some dresses that actually flatter the curves and snatch the waist into our spring collection — our roundup of 17 below is the best place to start.

Whether you’re looking for a dress to wear for spring brunches or date night, we’ve got one in our lineup for you. We’ve found everything from chic shirtdresses to pretty puff-sleeve dresses, floral finds and more, so you can find one that suits your taste the best. Keep scrolling to shop our top favorite spring waist-snatching styles!

1. Wear it Wrapped: One of the most flattering styles for curves is a wrap dress like this one, which has a belted waist, ruffled sleeves and a flared hem — was $61, now $48!

2. Chic Shirtdress: An elegant style for brunches to bridal showers, this maxi dress features a tiered skirt, belted waist and pretty puff sleeves — $53!

3. Looks Expensive: Made of ultra-chic fabrics, this mini dress has a matching belt and button-up front closure. It looks more expensive than it is — $30!

4. Floral Fabulousness: Florals for spring can be done in a more curve-flattering way thanks to this maxi dress that features a smocked waistline, vintage-style silhouette and trendy puff sleeves — was $60, now $49!

5. Pretty, Pretty Plaid: Look pretty in plaid this spring with this flowy midi dress with a smocked bodice, tiered skirt and puff sleeves — was $58, now $55!

6. Cute and Customizable: The great thing about this midi dress is that, not only is it flattering to the curves, but you can also select from three different lengths to customize it to your height — $96!

7. Easy Elegance: Achieve an elegant look in seconds by throwing on this elevated maxi dress that has a unique ruched waist, batwing sleeves and A-line silhouette — $46!

8. Dare to Denim: Make your waist (and your look) the center of attention with this chic denim midi dress that has a shirt-style upper, ruched skirt and belted waist — was $32, now $24!

9. Elegantly Embroidered: It’s hard to come across such an elegantly and intricately embroidered dress like this mini style at such an affordable price point — $97!

10. Black Beauty: This chic maxi dress from Revolve puts a sexy spin on the cottagecore trend thanks to its ruched bodice, flared skirt and intricate tie detailing — $108!

11. Corset Queen: Whether you consider yourself a corset queen or are trying the style for the first time, this corset midi dress will snatch the waist like no other — $49!

12. Smocked Sweetheart: Perfect for spring, this maxi dress from Showpo with a sweetheart neckline, puff sleeves and smocked bodice comes in so many beautiful pastel colors — $70

13. Crossover the Curves: This mini dress features a cute crossover design right at the curves that even has a small opening to show them off — was $53, now $30!

14. Must-Have Mini: A bestseller, this mini dress is a must-have in the wardrobe of so many Amazon shoppers — was $50, now $34!

15. Beautiful Batwing: Made with a flared skirt and batwing sleeves, this mini dress has a mostly free-flowing design, but is ruched at the waist — $36!

16. Quiet Luxury: If you’re a fan of the quiet luxury trend, you’ll definitely achieve it with this shirt-style midi dress from J.Crew that has a ruched tie waist, flared hem and button-up closure — $168!

17. Silky and Snatched: Perfect for a date night dress or even GNOs, this mini dress is made of satin fabric and features a tie waist and billowing sleeves — $69!