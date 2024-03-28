Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

My favorite type of outfits? Those that make it look like I put a great deal of effort in, when in reality, I threw it together in three minutes. And as a busy shopping writer living in the Big Apple, I’ve become a mastermind at outfit formulas that help me to do just that. The easiest way? Effortlessly chic dresses you can simply throw on with some sandals and jewelry and be out the door. And now that it’s spring, I’ve found the perfect new style to add to my collection.

Made with puff sleeves, a tiered skirt and midi length, the Prettygarden Boho dress has a chic yet relaxed design that will be easy to throw on when I have five minutes to get ready and still want to look fabulous. Though it’s incredibly stylish, it will still be comfortable to wear all day thanks to its soft and slightly stretchy polyester-elastane fabric blend. Plus, it comes in 34 gorgeous prints and colors, so I plan to come back and buy a few when I want to switch it up.

Get the Prettygarden Boho Floral Print Ruffle Puff Sleeve Dresses (originally $61) on sale for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

I’m not the only one who’s left with heart eyes for this cute dress — the frock has a hold on shoppers too. In fact, over 6,600 of them returned to Amazon after purchasing just to give the dress a five-star rating and proclaim their love for the garment with an added review.

One shopper who invested in a whopping 10 of these dresses has purchased the piece in dark colors for the winter, and presumably brighter ones for warmer months. “You can wear [it] with booties, tall boots, heels and even sneakers,” they said. “I usually wear mine with a cardigan.”

Another shopper said the dress has become one of their “favorite go-to dresses for the summer season.”

“Its bohemian charm, feminine details, and comfortable fit make it an absolute delight to wear,” they said. “Its boho chic style, comfortable fabric and flattering fit make it a perfect choice for sunny days and warm evenings.”

I plan on wearing the dress paired with my favorite gold jewelry pieces, minimal strappy heels and a clutch for spring lunch and brunch outings with my friends or even date nights. But also sandals, a wide-brim hat and a simple crossbody bag for casual days at the lake or Friday afternoon drinks on a patio. Inspired? You can find the dress on sale now for just $48 on Amazon!

See it: Prettygarden Boho Floral Print Ruffle Puff Sleeve Dresses (originally $61) on sale for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

