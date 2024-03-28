Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Feeling inspired to revamp your closet? Or maybe you realized you need a few spring pieces to add to your collection? Whatever the case may be, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up 17 Zara-style dresses to help up your fashion game this spring — and they start at only $4!
Whether you’re looking for a good wedding guest dress for any spring weddings you may have on the schedule or a more fun dress you can wear for dates, we’ve got a style for you. Boho-chic styles, minimal designs, feminine numbers — we’ve all kinds of Zara-looking dresses below that’ll suit your style. Keep on reading to see our top favorites!
1. Prairie Princess: Pretend like you’re a prairie princess in this boho-style flowy maxi dress that has cute flower embroidery, a smocked bodice and tiered skirt — $31!
2. Boho Babe: Boho style-lovers are going to love this flowy maxi dress that comes in all sorts of beautiful prints — $17!
3. Luxe Linen: If you’re needing to add a more minimal style dress in your wardrobe, you’re definitely going to want to check out this linen shirt dress that would pair well with sandals, heels and even tennis shoes — $36!
4. Cottagecore Perfection: A popular look as of late, this midi dress, featuring puff sleeves, seersucker fabric and drawstring tie details, embodies the cottagecore trend perfectly — was $39, now $37!
5. Darling Details: Featuring an intricate cutout detail at the hem, this pretty puff sleeve midi dress looks way more expensive than it is — $28!
6. Perfect Puff Sleeve: Not only does this maxi dress have a beautiful design featuring pretty puff sleeves, a smocked bodice and tiered skirt, it also comes in several other gorgeous prints — $30!
7. Cute Crossover: A perfect spring-to-summer dress, this mini dress has a cute crossover design at the waist, flared sleeves and tiered skirt — was $53, now $30!
8. Must-Have Mini: An incredibly versatile dress, this mini dress could be worn with sandals for a cute work outfit or even heels for a date night — was $52, now $46!
9. Prettiest Prints: If you find the style of this midi dress flattering on your body type, lucky for you; it comes in 34 prints so you can stock up on your favorites — $48!
10. One-of-a-Kind One Shoulder: If you love the way a one-shoulder dress flatters your shape, you’ll definitely want to check out this stylish maxi that cinches at the waist, has a tiered skirt and comes in multiple pretty prints and colors — was $51, now $38!
11. Casual Cutie: The great thing about this mini dress is that it’s made of a T-shirt style fabric but has a cute tie-waist design, making it stylish enough for a casual coffee date but comfy enough to lounge in — $4!
12. Denim Dreams: A trending style right now, this denim dress can be paired with sandals for farmers’ market days or even cowboy boots for a country concert — was $45, now $38!
13. Best Dressed Wedding Guest: Be the best dressed wedding guest in this chic maxi dress that features a mock neckline, draped bodice and silky satin fabric — $56!
14. Beautiful Bows: Perfect for lake days or even a beach vacation, this maxi dress has cute bow closures at the shoulders, a cross V-neck, smocked waist,and tiered skirt — was $67, now $38!
15. Sweet Swiss Dot: Great for a picnic in the park with the family or even spring parties, this maxi dress has Swiss dot fabric, a flared hem and short sleeves — was $46, now $34!
16. Backless Bodycon: A versatile style, this sleek and stylish strapless satin midi dress makes a great choice for date nights, wedding and spring get-togethers — was $51, now $40!
17. Make it a Mermaid: If you’re a fan of the mermaid silhouette, you’re going to love this feminine and flirty midi dress that features a flared hem, smocked bodice and pretty puff sleeves — was $45, now $36!
