Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Though we’re finally in spring, styling and picking out your warm-weather looks can be a little overwhelming. Whether you’re looking for flouncy numbers that have plenty of body or subtle mini dresses, now is the perfect time to find a dress that withstands it all this spring! We found the cutest midi dress that you’ll never want to take off this season — and it’s only $20 at Walmart!

Related: 13 Transitional Dresses That Are Universally Flattering The weather is always particularly tricky as the seasons prepare to change. We’re officially two weeks away from the spring equinox, and the weather has been beyond up and down as we transition out of winter. Those of Us in New York City were basking in sunny, 60-degree weather one day — and were hit […]

This Time and Tru Women’s Midi Double Cloth Dress is an easy option that will mesh well with any upcoming spring event — seriously! It features a woven, slightly sheer fabric that allows for plenty of airiness during peak hot weather. Also, it has a chic sleeveless design with a keyhole cutout that adds a bit of flair to the frock.

Get the Time and Tru Women’s Midi Double Cloth Dress for $20 at Walmart!

To style this flowy dress, you could pair it with a sleek pair of pumps and a statement-making handbag for an elevated but sophisticated take. If the moment calls for a relaxed vibe, you could rock this dress with a cardigan and sandals for a relaxed, casual look emphasizing comfort. The essence of this dress is that it can practically work with everything already in your closet because it’s so simple and minimal.

Although this dress doesn’t have any reviews yet, it’s a safe option to purchase! We’re huge fans of Time and Tru dresses, and we do not doubt that this one also lives up to the brand’s reputation.

So, if you’re looking for a versatile dress to float and flounce around in for spring, this cloth dress could be the perfect closet addition!

See it: Get the Time and Tru Women’s Midi Double Cloth Dress for $20 at Walmart!

Want to see some other options available on Walmart? Shop more dresses we found below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Time and Tru here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart sale section for more great finds!