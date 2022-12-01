10 Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Trees to Score on Sale — Extended Cyber Deals

Cancel OK
A Christmas tree is the centerpiece of anyone’s holiday décor, but you may have noticed they’re harder to come by this season. For one, there are shortages happening in different parts of the country — and because of inflation, the price per tree is also expected to increase significantly. So naturally, for either of these reasons, it may be harder to get your hands on the real deal.

The alternative? An artificial tree! There are so many advantages to owning a fake tree — they’re cost-effective, far easier to clean up and, with the models we’ve seen, look fantastic. With that in mind, we happened to find many options that are up for grabs during Cyber Week! Read on to check out these pre-lit trees on sale now. But hurry — they may not be in stock for long (especially at these markdowns)!

Amazon Christmas Tree Deals

National Tree Company Artificial 6.5′ Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree

National Tree Company Artificial 6.5' Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree
Amazon
Was $170On Sale: $77You Save 55%
See it!

IKARY 6.5ft Pre-Lit Christmas Tree with Ornaments

IKARY 6.5ft Pre-Lit Christmas Tree with Ornaments
Amazon
Was $300On Sale: $199You Save 34%
See it!

Puleo International 6.5 Foot Pre-Lit Slim Flocked Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

Puleo International 6.5 Foot Pre-Lit Slim Flocked Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
Amazon
Was $317On Sale: $149You Save 53%
See it!

National Tree Company Pre-Lit 7.5′ ‘Feel Real’ Artificial Slim Christmas Tree

National Tree Company Pre-Lit 7.5' 'Feel Real' Artificial Slim Christmas Tree
Amazon
Was $730On Sale: $439You Save 40%
See it!

Best Choice Products 12ft Pre-Lit Pencil Christmas Tree

Best Choice Products 12ft Pre-Lit Pencil Christmas Tree
Amazon
Was $370On Sale: $250You Save 32%
See it!

Wayfair Christmas Tree Deals

The Holiday Aisle® Lighted Faux Fir Christmas Tree

The Holiday Aisle® Lighted Faux Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Was $420On Sale: $399You Save 5%
See it!

Andover Mills™ Slender Green Realistic Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Andover Mills™ Slender Green Realistic Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Was $163On Sale: $83You Save 49%
See it!

Three Posts™ North Valley 7′ Lighted Faux Spruce Christmas Tree

Three Posts™ North Valley 7' Lighted Faux Spruce Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Was $176On Sale: $126You Save 28%
See it!

Mercury Row® Dunhill Fir 6.5′ Lighted Faux Fir Christmas Tree

Mercury Row® Dunhill Fir 6.5' Lighted Faux Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Was $218On Sale: $190You Save 13%
See it!

Mercury Row® Artificial Fir Frosted Christmas Tree with Lights

Mercury Row® Artificial Fir Frosted Christmas Tree with Lights
Wayfair
Was $425On Sale: $203You Save 52%
See it!

