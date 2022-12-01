10 Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Trees to Score on Sale — Extended Cyber Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, but are subject to change.
A Christmas tree is the centerpiece of anyone’s holiday décor, but you may have noticed they’re harder to come by this season. For one, there are shortages happening in different parts of the country — and because of inflation, the price per tree is also expected to increase significantly. So naturally, for either of these reasons, it may be harder to get your hands on the real deal.
The alternative? An artificial tree! There are so many advantages to owning a fake tree — they’re cost-effective, far easier to clean up and, with the models we’ve seen, look fantastic. With that in mind, we happened to find many options that are up for grabs during Cyber Week! Read on to check out these pre-lit trees on sale now. But hurry — they may not be in stock for long (especially at these markdowns)!
Amazon Christmas Tree Deals
National Tree Company Artificial 6.5′ Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree
IKARY 6.5ft Pre-Lit Christmas Tree with Ornaments
Puleo International 6.5 Foot Pre-Lit Slim Flocked Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree
National Tree Company Pre-Lit 7.5′ ‘Feel Real’ Artificial Slim Christmas Tree
Best Choice Products 12ft Pre-Lit Pencil Christmas Tree
Wayfair Christmas Tree Deals
The Holiday Aisle® Lighted Faux Fir Christmas Tree
Andover Mills™ Slender Green Realistic Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Three Posts™ North Valley 7′ Lighted Faux Spruce Christmas Tree
Mercury Row® Dunhill Fir 6.5′ Lighted Faux Fir Christmas Tree
Mercury Row® Artificial Fir Frosted Christmas Tree with Lights
