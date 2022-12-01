10 Artificial Pre-Lit Christmas Trees to Score on Sale — Extended Cyber Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, but are subject to change.

A Christmas tree is the centerpiece of anyone’s holiday décor, but you may have noticed they’re harder to come by this season. For one, there are shortages happening in different parts of the country — and because of inflation, the price per tree is also expected to increase significantly. So naturally, for either of these reasons, it may be harder to get your hands on the real deal.

The alternative? An artificial tree! There are so many advantages to owning a fake tree — they’re cost-effective, far easier to clean up and, with the models we’ve seen, look fantastic. With that in mind, we happened to find many options that are up for grabs during Cyber Week! Read on to check out these pre-lit trees on sale now. But hurry — they may not be in stock for long (especially at these markdowns)!

Amazon Christmas Tree Deals

National Tree Company Artificial 6.5′ Pre-Lit Slim Christmas Tree

Was $170 On Sale: $77 You Save 55% See it!

IKARY 6.5ft Pre-Lit Christmas Tree with Ornaments

Was $300 On Sale: $199 You Save 34% See it!

Puleo International 6.5 Foot Pre-Lit Slim Flocked Fraser Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

Was $317 On Sale: $149 You Save 53% See it!

National Tree Company Pre-Lit 7.5′ ‘Feel Real’ Artificial Slim Christmas Tree

Was $730 On Sale: $439 You Save 40% See it!

Best Choice Products 12ft Pre-Lit Pencil Christmas Tree

Was $370 On Sale: $250 You Save 32% See it!

Wayfair Christmas Tree Deals

The Holiday Aisle® Lighted Faux Fir Christmas Tree

Was $420 On Sale: $399 You Save 5% See it!

Andover Mills™ Slender Green Realistic Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Was $163 On Sale: $83 You Save 49% See it!

Three Posts™ North Valley 7′ Lighted Faux Spruce Christmas Tree

Was $176 On Sale: $126 You Save 28% See it!

Mercury Row® Dunhill Fir 6.5′ Lighted Faux Fir Christmas Tree

Was $218 On Sale: $190 You Save 13% See it!

Mercury Row® Artificial Fir Frosted Christmas Tree with Lights

Was $425 On Sale: $203 You Save 52% See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!