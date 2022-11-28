15 of the Best Cyber Monday UGG Deals — Up to 68% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

If there’s one brand we know basically everyone is shopping for Cyber Monday, it’s UGG. From iconic comfy boots to the coziest blankets around, UGG is the ultimate brand for both gifting picks and soft winter essentials for yourself.

So, how about we grab some of the best UGG finds around while they’re on sale? Let’s do it. See our 15 picks below and claim your faves ASAP!

Koolaburra by UGG Koola Short Fashion Boot

Forever a classic!

Was $90 On Sale: $65 You Save 28% See it!

UGG Maxi Graphic Slide

Like marshmallows!

Was $120 On Sale: $51 You Save 58% See it!

Koolaburra by UGG Advay Slip-On Fashion Boot

Your new grab-and-go boots!

Was $70 On Sale: $50 You Save 29% See it!

UGG Zayne Ankle Strap

For warmer climates or winter vacations!

Was $120 On Sale: $39 You Save 68% See it!

UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot

You’ll be wishing for rainy days!

Was $160 On Sale: $120 You Save 25% See it!

UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper

The best of both comfortable and chic!

Was $90 On Sale: $69 You Save 23% See it!

UGG Miranda Robe

The loveliest loungewear!

Was $130 On Sale: $78 You Save 40% See it!

UGG Joselyn Lounge Cardigan

A go-to for cold weather!

Was $138 On Sale: $83 You Save 40% See it!

UGG Chunky Rib Knit Scarf

Extra warmth, extra style!

Was $70 On Sale: $49 You Save 30% See it!

UGG Classic Weather Hiker Hi

For exploring the wildest of winterscapes!

Was $220 On Sale: $154 You Save 30% See it!

UGG Alameda Genuine Calf Hair Sneaker

Elevating everyday footwear!

Was $120 On Sale: $90 You Save 25% See it!

UGG Zayley Bralette

Great for working out, but cute enough for wearing out too!

Was $48 On Sale: $19 You Save 60% See it!

UGG Blaire Throw Blanket

Dress up your couch with this beauty!

Was $79 On Sale: $59 You Save 25% See it!

UGG Disco Open-Toe Slip-On Platform Cross Slide

As one shopper wrote, “Who wouldn’t want to find these under the tree?”

Was $120 On Sale: $60 You Save 50% See it!

Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Fashion Boot

Perfected by bows!

Was $100 On Sale: $75 You Save 25% See it!

