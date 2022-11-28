Cancel OK
15 of the Best Cyber Monday UGG Deals — Up to 68% Off

UGG shoes on sale. Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

If there’s one brand we know basically everyone is shopping for Cyber Monday, it’s UGG. From iconic comfy boots to the coziest blankets around, UGG is the ultimate brand for both gifting picks and soft winter essentials for yourself.

So, how about we grab some of the best UGG finds around while they’re on sale? Let’s do it. See our 15 picks below and claim your faves ASAP!

Koolaburra by UGG Koola Short Fashion Boot

Forever a classic!

Was $90On Sale: $65You Save 28%
UGG Maxi Graphic Slide

Like marshmallows!

Was $120On Sale: $51You Save 58%
Koolaburra by UGG Advay Slip-On Fashion Boot

Your new grab-and-go boots!

Was $70On Sale: $50You Save 29%
UGG Zayne Ankle Strap

For warmer climates or winter vacations!

Was $120On Sale: $39You Save 68%
UGG Classic Mini Waterproof Clear Boot

You’ll be wishing for rainy days!

Was $160On Sale: $120You Save 25%
UGG Scuffita Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper

The best of both comfortable and chic!

Was $90On Sale: $69You Save 23%
UGG Miranda Robe

The loveliest loungewear!

Was $130On Sale: $78You Save 40%
UGG Joselyn Lounge Cardigan

A go-to for cold weather!

Was $138On Sale: $83You Save 40%
UGG Chunky Rib Knit Scarf

Extra warmth, extra style!

Was $70On Sale: $49You Save 30%
UGG Classic Weather Hiker Hi

For exploring the wildest of winterscapes!

Was $220On Sale: $154You Save 30%
UGG Alameda Genuine Calf Hair Sneaker

Elevating everyday footwear!

Was $120On Sale: $90You Save 25%
UGG Zayley Bralette

Great for working out, but cute enough for wearing out too!

Was $48On Sale: $19You Save 60%
UGG Blaire Throw Blanket

Dress up your couch with this beauty!

Was $79On Sale: $59You Save 25%
UGG Disco Open-Toe Slip-On Platform Cross Slide

As one shopper wrote, “Who wouldn’t want to find these under the tree?”

Was $120On Sale: $60You Save 50%
Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Short Fashion Boot

Perfected by bows!

Was $100On Sale: $75You Save 25%
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

