Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note: Deals and pricing are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

There are Cyber Monday sales everywhere right now, but if you’re looking for the biggest markdowns around, we’ve got you. If you don’t want to shop a single thing that isn’t at least a full 50% off, you’re in the right place!

Below, you can shop our favorite Cyber Monday deals from 50% off all the way up to 83% off. Find fashion, beauty, tech and home below!

Fashion

1. Take 50% off this timeless Kate Spade All Day large leather tote available at Nordstrom — was $248, now $124!

2. Take 66% off the Tory Burch High-Rise Compression Mélange Side-Pocket Chevron Legging — was $148, now $50!

3. Take 53% off the Benkeng Wool-Blend Camel Mid-Long Coat from Amazon — was $100, now $47!

4. Take 62% off the warm and stylish YSense Wear Plaid Blanket Scarf from Amazon — was $30, now $11!

5. Take 58% off the luxurious Charter Club 100% Cashmere Crewneck Sweater at Macy’s — was $119, now $50!

6. Take 57% off the fluffy Dearfoams Cozy Comfort Pile Bootie Slippers at Walmart — was $40, now $17!

Beauty

7. Take 50% off the Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in nearly every color at Sephora — was $20, now $10!

8. Take 69% off the Clinique High Impact Lash Amplifying Serum at Nordstrom — was $49, now $15!

9. Take 52% off the long-lasting Too Faced Killer Liner 36 Hour Waterproof Gel Eyeliner at Sephora — was $23, now $11!

10. Take 50% off the Derma E Vitamin C Concentrated Antioxidant Serum at Ulta — was $25, now $12!

11. Take 50% off the soothing ZealSea Hyaluronic Acid Serum at Amazon — was $20, now $10!

12. Take 50% off the reliable OPI Top Coat at Walmart — was $10, now $5!

Tech

13. Take 64% off the essential Corsair Sabre RBG Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse at Best Buy — was $110, now $40!

14. Take 50% off the popular Google Nest Hub Smart Display (2nd Gen) at Kohl’s — was $100, now $50!

15. Take 60% off the cute Uhuru Colorful Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo at Amazon — was $43, now $17!

16. Take 63% off the amazing Visual Land Soundwave A1 Wireless Earbuds at Kohl’s — was $80, now $30!

17. Take 52% off the game-changing Yoxinta 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station at Amazon — was $50, now $24!

18. Take 65% off the gift-worthy PROTOCOL Aero 2.0 Drone With Live Streaming Camera at Macy’s — was $120, now $42!

Home

19. Take 83% off the stunning Etta Avenue Wrapped Canvas Painting at Wayfair — was $103, now $17!

20. Take 59% off the handy Kalorik® 8 Qt Digital Touchscreen Air Fryer at Walmart — was $119, now $49!

21. Take 71% off the beautiful National Tree Company Acacia Pre-Lit Christmas Tree at Macy’s — was $350, now $99.99!

22. Take 59% off the cuddly Bedsure Fleece Blanket at Amazon — was $29, now $12!

23. Take 55% off the Martha Stewart Collection Holiday Printed Cotton Flannel 3-Pc. Sheet Set at Macy’s — was starting at $60, now starting at $27!

24. Take 75% off the relaxing Ella Jayne Wearable Weighted Snuggle Blanket at Macy’s — was $126, now $31!

25. Take 50% off the ultra-affordable Yaheetech Office Chair at Amazon — was $60, now $30!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite finds below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!