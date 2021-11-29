Cyber Monday Must: La Mer and Augustinus Bader Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s a wonderful day for beauty. If you’ve been dreaming of swapping out your “meh” skincare products for picks from the luxurious brands always on your wish list, this is the time to make that dream a reality. It’s Cyber Monday and Nordstrom has sales on two of the most famous, celebrity-loved brands ever!

La Mer has been spotted on so many A-listers’ skincare shelves, including Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Kate Hudson, but it has a high price and is rarely on sale. The same goes for Augustinus Bader, whose products are used by celebrities including Victoria Beckham, Margot Robbie and Ashley Graham. When we saw products from both on sale at Nordstrom, we knew it was now or never!

La Mer — The Treatment Lotion

We were thrilled to see this hydrating pick made the sale. It’s like a super toner, or a “miraculous source of vitality.” Just press into skin after cleansing, either with your fingers or by saturating a cotton pad. It’s for any skin type from dry to oily, and shoppers say it can make a “tremendous” difference in your skin health. Such a must for winter.

It can do more too! Try massaging all over your body for a post-shower glow, or targeting any dry or irritated spots after shaving!

Augustinus Bader — The Cream

After you tone, you’ll need a powerful moisturizer, especially during those bitter cold months. This one is light and refreshing but majorly nourishing, known for “dramatically improving” complexions. It’s also for all skin types, so whether you’re keeping it or gifting it, you’re golden!

This cream is packed with skin-favorite ingredients like retinol and aloe vera to powerfully transform and soothe skin at the same time. Reviewers “cannot say enough about how perfect this product is” and are obsessed with their new glow!

