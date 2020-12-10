Athleisure Dreams Do Come True: These Leggings Have Pockets in the Back

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s a fashion fact that leggings are a must-have for anyone who loves loungewear. We’re not talking about workout bottoms with the gym in mind — we’re talking about straightforward, uncomplicated and impossibly soft leggings.

We’re always down to expand our collections, which is why this pair of leggings on Amazon that thousands of shoppers love instantly intrigued Us. While they may appear to be another pair of standard leggings to the naked eye, there’s a key detail which instantly elevates them!

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Seamed Front, 2-Pocket Ponte Knit Legging for just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 10, 2020, but are subject to change.



Get excited, because the back of these leggings comes complete with two handy pockets. They’re cut and stitched just like a traditional pair of jeans — and they offer up plenty of function. Everything else about these leggings is relatively traditional, but the quality of their material is likely one of the main reasons they’re so popular.

These leggings are high-waisted and have elastic in the waistband. They’re full-length, extending to the ankles — and as mentioned, they are supremely stretchy. They’re primarily composed of viscose, which is a fabric that feels silky to the touch. Thanks to their smooth and forgiving texture, you can assume that these leggings will fit snugly in the best way possible.

The seams running down the front are yet another interesting factor these leggings bring to the table. In fact, this makes them more passable as actual pants — which is ideal if you plan to wear them to work or in a less casual setting. These leggings aren’t just for lounging — they’re designed to be worn for a variety of occasions!

All these dainty details combined create a truly perfect pair of leggings that deserve your consideration. At the moment, six neutral shades are up for grabs — and Amazon reviewers claim they’re a must-have. Snag them in your preferred hue before your size is gone for good!

