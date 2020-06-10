These Tummy Control Jean Shorts Highlight Your Best Features

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not feeling your summer body? If you’ve taken a break from your workout plan, you’re definitely not alone. But it’s never too late to get back on track! In the meantime, we’re looking for clothing that can make Us feel confident — because after all, that’s what is most important.

Amazon shoppers say that these simple denim shorts are “incredible.” They help smooth out your figure, leading to an amazing, streamlined look in the process! What more could you ask for in a summer essential?

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Denim Turn-Cuff Short with free shipping for prices starting at just $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.



These jean shorts from Daily Ritual have just the right waistline to make them ultra-flattering. It’s not a traditionally high-rise pair of shorts, but they go up far enough to conceal the lower tummy area. This is one of the most stubborn places to slim down, and a lot of Us struggle with it. This item can help camouflage the region to give you an extra boost of self-assurance before stepping out!

The shorts come in a handful of different shades and washes. Most of them are variations of blue, but there is a bright white pair if you don’t want to go for a true denim hue. We’re obsessed with the light wash and bleached pairs. These options have a stunning retro look that we love to sport during the warmer months!

The denim material has stretch that make for comfortable wear. The cuffs on these jeans are rolled up for a neat, classic hemline. There’s some strategic fraying on the ends that’s visible, which enhances the vintage feel of these shorts! They are just long enough to cover the upper thigh area — without venturing into capri territory.

Reviewers are so glad that they gave these jean shorts a shot! We all know that shopping online can be a gamble, but nearly every review of these shorts says that you’ll receive exactly what you ordered — which is a major relief. New denim, here we come!

