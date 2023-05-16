5 Must-Own Pieces From Daily Thread for Your Spring and Summer Wardrobe

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Already feel like you’ve run out of things to wear for spring and summer? It’s much too early for that, people! The goal is to open up your closet to almost too many stylish possibilities — not to try on outfit after outfit in frustration before settling on something you don’t even love.

Of course, filling your wardrobe with stylish finds can be both time-consuming and expensive. Usually, we have to click around so many websites to try to find a single piece we want to add to cart. Luckily, Daily Thread is changing that. Daily Thread is one of the fastest growing retail chains in the United States, and while the brand is opening up several new stores across the country, online shopping is available too. Our favorite!

Daily Thread has its own stylish creations but also stocks top brands like Frye and Juicy Couture. It’s all about providing the “best style, fit, and value for every body” — which is why you’ll also notice an inclusive size range throughout the site. Ready to check it out? We’ll get your shopping bag started with five of our favorite spring and summer picks. The best part? From Friday through Sunday of this week, you can get an additional 25% off dresses when you apply code DRESSES25 at checkout. Shop below!

Daily Thread Belted Shirt Dress

This is a timeless design you can dress up, dress down and style all types of different ways — with or without the tie belt! We love the beautiful blue color and the varying white stripes. Try this piece cinched at the waist with a pair of lug-sole loafers or worn loose with strappy sandals!

$32.00 See it!

Frye Crop Dolman Tie Front Top

The vintage vibes of the patchwork florals on this top work so well with the more modern handkerchief hem. Tie the ends for a cropped look — perfect for warm weather! Want a matching skirt? Check it out here!

$64.00 See it!

Daily Thread Denim Button Fly Mini Skirt

Denim skirts are always in, but opting for this white find will make you stand out in a crowd. The button fly makes a huge difference too! You could wear this skirt with anything from a bodysuit and booties to a cropped tee and chunky sneakers!

$28.00 See it!

Juicy Couture Juicy Embroidery Tank

Do you miss iconic early 2000s fashion? Have you been living for the Y2K trend? There’s no better way to rewind time than with a Juicy top. This high-neck tank features the brand’s embroidered logo — but look closely! There’s a sparkling outline too!

$49.00 See it!

Daily Thread Crinkle Sweetheart Cold Shoulder Dress

Can’t decide if you want to wear a tank dress or a short-sleeve dress? This cold shoulder style lets you hit that sweet spot right in the middle. The crinkle fabric keeps things wonderfully lightweight for hot and humid days, and the sweetheart neckline totally upgrades the look. Our only issue? Having to pick our favorite color!

$24.00 See it!

