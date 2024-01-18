Your account
Shop With Us

10 Deals to Shop During the lululemon We Made Too Much Sale

By
Lululemon We Made Too Much Sale
Lululemon

When shopping for clothing, most people prefer to find options they can wear for any daily task. With athleisure being such a popular category which has permeated different fashion sectors, it’s no wonder people tend to gravitate towards easy, functional styles. A top brand in the space, lululemon is known for creating comfy athleisure wear with plenty of duality, and the brand’s We Made Too Much Sale will help you snag pieces for serious steals.

From breezy tank tops to stretchy tights that can handle it all, lululemon has something for every shopper! With that in mind, we rounded up 10 of the best deals to shop during the lululemon We Made Too Much Sale — read on to see our picks!

Wunder Train Racerback Tank Top

Lululemon Wunder Train Racerback Tank Top
Lululemon

Get this breezy racerback tank top for a steal — was $68, now just $39!

Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4″

Lululemon Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4"
Lululemon

Throw these high-rise lined shorts on for a versatile gym look— was $68, now just $49!

Court Rival High-Rise Skirt

Lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt
Lululemon

Tennis attire is definitely in again as a nod to the ’90s, and this high-rise skirt is the perfect modern iteration — was $88, now just $59!

City Sleek 5 Pocket High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant Full Length Light Utilitech

Lululemon City Sleek 5 Pocket High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant Full Length Light Utilitech
Lululemon

These wide-leg pants are perfect for brisk winter weather — was $128, now just $89!

Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top

Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top
Lululemon

Try this one-shoulder asymmetrical yoga tank top for an option that promotes flexibility — was $68, now just $29!

Thick Fleece Half-Zip

Lululemon Thick Fleece Half Zip
Lululemon

Stay warm and cozy in this thick fleece half-zip jacket — was $148, now just $99!

Collared Merino Wool-Blend Sweater

Lululemon Collared Merino Wool-Blend Sweater
Lululemon

This collared merino sweater works with your athleisure pieces and even daily denim — was $138, now just $79!

Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25” Pockets Updated

Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25” Pockets Updated
Lululemon

These tights are great for the gym or running errands — was $128, now just $79!

Push Your Pace Jacket

Lululemon Push Your Pace Jacket
Lululemon

Keep yourself insulated during an outdoor winter workout with the Push Your Pace jacket — was $198, now just $119!

License to Train Triangle Bra Light Support, A/B Cup Logo

Lululemon License to Train Triangle Bra Light Support, A/B Cup Logo
Lululemon

This bra offers light support and comes in eye-catching colors – was $48, now just $39!

