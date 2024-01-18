10 Deals to Shop During the lululemon We Made Too Much Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When shopping for clothing, most people prefer to find options they can wear for any daily task. With athleisure being such a popular category which has permeated different fashion sectors, it’s no wonder people tend to gravitate towards easy, functional styles. A top brand in the space, lululemon is known for creating comfy athleisure wear with plenty of duality, and the brand’s We Made Too Much Sale will help you snag pieces for serious steals.
From breezy tank tops to stretchy tights that can handle it all, lululemon has something for every shopper! With that in mind, we rounded up 10 of the best deals to shop during the lululemon We Made Too Much Sale — read on to see our picks!
Wunder Train Racerback Tank Top
Get this breezy racerback tank top for a steal — was $68, now just $39!
Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short 4″
Throw these high-rise lined shorts on for a versatile gym look— was $68, now just $49!
Court Rival High-Rise Skirt
Tennis attire is definitely in again as a nod to the ’90s, and this high-rise skirt is the perfect modern iteration — was $88, now just $59!
City Sleek 5 Pocket High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant Full Length Light Utilitech
These wide-leg pants are perfect for brisk winter weather — was $128, now just $89!
Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top
Try this one-shoulder asymmetrical yoga tank top for an option that promotes flexibility — was $68, now just $29!
Thick Fleece Half-Zip
Stay warm and cozy in this thick fleece half-zip jacket — was $148, now just $99!
Collared Merino Wool-Blend Sweater
This collared merino sweater works with your athleisure pieces and even daily denim — was $138, now just $79!
Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 25” Pockets Updated
These tights are great for the gym or running errands — was $128, now just $79!
Push Your Pace Jacket
Keep yourself insulated during an outdoor winter workout with the Push Your Pace jacket — was $198, now just $119!
License to Train Triangle Bra Light Support, A/B Cup Logo
This bra offers light support and comes in eye-catching colors – was $48, now just $39!