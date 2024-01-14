Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s a good chance you set New Year’s resolutions, and they likely included fitness plans which are swiftly losing their luster. If that’s the case, perhaps a new fitness ‘fit will boost your motivation? Alternatively, if you identify with the “same year, same me” sentiment and aren’t too keen on working out — but appreciate a stylish gym outfit for lounging — we’ve curated a selection of our favorite activewear.

Whether you’re gearing up for a run or just embracing the athleisure trend for everyday activities, we guarantee you’ll find something to love. Read on!

Tops

1. Bye, Bye Chafing: Try this long-sleeve slim-fit top with minimal seams to avoid rubbing in all the wrong places so you can focus on what matters — you.

2. Built to Endure: Designed for high impact and support, this cross-back zip bra is easy to secure in front and holds the girls together.

3. Flattering Fit: This asymmetrical sports bra looks great with jeans or at a routine barre class.

4. Chill Out: Get a loose-fitting crop top crewneck tee to wear over your sports bra to achieve a carefree, easygoing vibe or to throw on post-workout.

5. Say Goodbye to Wires: This top features a built-in wireless sports bra which allows you to customize your comfort by easily removing the cups according to preference.

6. Our Pick: This super cute square-neck bra is basically a bandeau with straps to add extra security.

Bottoms

7. Adorbs: This look is so cute, you’d never know it was a performance skirt with built-in shorts for people on the move.

8. Style Icon: Embrace spontaneity with these stylish parachute pants, perfect for any plans or impromptu activities — be it a casual outing or a burst of energetic burpees.

9. Yes, Please: Made to feel like peach fuzz, these high-waisted pants are supremely soft by design.

10. Fancy: Shimmer in high gloss with these easy slip-on leggings designed to fit high on the waist.

11. Inclusive: Experience comfort and style in our athletic knee-length skort featuring convenient side pockets and sweat-wicking properties

12. Yogis Rejoice: These wide-leg pants were made for your daily practice of gratitude and lounging about.

One Piece

13. Versatile: Shop the easy-access square-neck dress for a seamless transition from class to cocktails.

14. Colorblock: Tired of matching outfits together? This two-toned jumpsuit looks like a top and bottom that matches perfectly every time.

15. Feel Alive: Feel electric in this cobalt blue jumpsuit that will perfectly prepare you for your next move.

16. Best Deal: Need something cooler? Give this short-length jumpsuit a spin in hot pink or neutrals.

17. Cutouts: Go for the side slit openings with this solid-colored jumpsuit, available in eight shades.

