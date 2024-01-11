Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Another winter, another year the popular sherpa fabric has found its way back into the fashion stratosphere! When sherpa first came onto the scene, coats were the most popular way to sport the style. But since then, its popularity has expanded and can now be seen on almost every fashion accessory you can think of. Bags, hats, scarves, gloves — you name it and a sherpa version probably exists. The explosion in popularity is not really surprising considering the fact that it not only brings a cozy and stylish flair to each piece, but it also helps to keep you just that much warmer in the winter months.

At this point, we’ve likely been wearing some of our favorite sherpa pieces for a few years now. Sometimes, after years of wear, we need to reinvest and refresh our closets with something new. If you’ve been looking to find a new sherpa/faux-shearling piece to add to your collection, keep on scrolling. We’ve rounded our top picks from Amazon to make the search a little easier.

Related: 17 Knit Loungewear Sets You Need to Add to Your Amazon Cart ASAP Our winter uniform? A knit loungewear set. Or, more accurately, numerous knit loungewear sets. We wish we could have an entire second closet just for our loungewear sets! The best loungewear sets are a perfect blend of cozy, cute and chic. They’re not always easy to find, but we’re here to help out. Shop our […]

1. Number One Bestseller! You’ll likely see this Prettygarden jacket come up as a bestseller when you do a quick search for sherpa fashion on Amazon. It has an oversized fit and pockets, and it comes in lots of colors!

2. Edgy Biker Style! If you’ve been wanting to add this popular biker jacket style to your collection, here’s your sign to give it a go.

3. Add It to the Tote! This Like Dreams sherpa tote is a cute way to add some extra style to your outfit and a great way to carry all of your necessities.

4. Slip Into Slippers! There’s nothing like coming home after a long day and slipping into these cozy, memory foam slippers.

5. The Coziest of Shoes! I will definitely be adding these platform sherpa shoes to my cart! They’re a popular style and will keep your feet toasty all winter.

6. Sleek and Stylish! Go for this sherpa-lined, leather aviator jacket if you’re looking to achieve the cool girl aesthetic.

7. Cutest of Ear Warmers! These sherpa earmuffs are a cute and cozy way to keep your ears protected from cold temperatures in the winter.

8. The Softest Scrunchies! These sherpa scrunchies are a super cute way to throw your hair up and can be used to get a voluminous bun.

Related: Elevate Your Style With 17 New York-Approved Winter Essentials Various Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Whether you’re a mother, a recent college graduate or just aiming to refresh your style, we have the essentials to help you achieve an effortlessly chic and magazine-worthy street-style look. Emulating the style of New York fashion […]

9. Dress It With Denim! Are you a denim lover? You’ll definitely want to add this cozy sherpa denim jacket to your collection!

10. Cap It Off! Finish your OOTD by adding this Avilego baseball cap to your fit!

11. Loving the Lapels! This Prettygarden jacket has big lapels for a cute flair to the jacket, while also providing extra warmth!

12. Warm and Toasty! If you’ve been looking for a jacket that will keep you warm even in the coldest of temperatures, this long Prettygarden sherpa coat will be your best bet!

13. Cutest Accessory! Adding this Giligege sherpa headband to your outfit would give it a cute, feminine touch!

14. Snug Scarf! Use this Ugg sherpa scarf as an added dose of cuteness to your outfit, while also keeping cold air away from your neck!

15. A Beautiful Bucket! This ChezAbbey bucket hat is meant to fit on various head shapes and keep your head from getting cool in the winter! The fun style also comes in various colors.

16. Makeup Bag Upgrade! Update your toiletry bag with Ozaoz’s checkered sherpa bag, perfect for housing makeup, skincare, or travel items!

17. Prettiest Purse! You can say goodbye to cold leather purses you have to lag around in the winter thanks to this Berty Puyi plush shoulder bag!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us