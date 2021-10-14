We Adore Demi Moore’s Casual Jumpsuit Style — So We Found Our Own

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Fashion week is a time when celebrities and those in the industry pull out all the stops. The looks — both on and off the runway — are beyond inspiring! In fact, one ensemble that stole our attention during Paris Fashion Week came courtesy of Demi Moore.
The legendary actress attended the Stella McCartney show earlier this month and kept it relatively casual. The 58-year-old wore flat combat boots and a tan puffer jacket, but what truly stood out was her jumpsuit!
What shocked Us the most was how comfortable the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle star’s outfit looked. The Stella McCartney jumpsuit she donned has loose harem-style pant legs that flow beautifully, and there’s a touch of glam thanks to the mesh panel at the neckline. Needless to say, we wanted to get the same aesthetic! We decided to shop around on Amazon to find similar styles. Like what you see? Keep reading to check out our picks!
Jumpsuits We Love, Inspired by Demi Moore’s Look:
- The way the pant legs on this jumpsuit from PRIMODA flow out and gather at the ankles looks strikingly similar to the silhouette that Moore was wearing — starting at just $26 on Amazon!
- This likemary jumpsuit also has a lookalike leg, and we’re totally digging the strapless style! You can fold the top over and wear it as pants — just $40 on Amazon!
- Shoppers say that this jumpsuit from Dreamskull is so comfortable, they might never take it off! The material is super soft and the fit is just right — just $25 on Amazon!
- If you’re not looking for a black jumpsuit but want to incorporate a loose boho look, this one from Double Chic might be perfect for you! It comes in dreamy prints that we absolutely adore — just $28 on Amazon!
- Although this outfit isn’t technically a jumpsuit, we wanted to include this two-piece set from Dgebou! It appears to be made from a silky material that’s similar to Moore’s jumpsuit. It’s practically begging to be worn for a fun night out — starting at just $20 on Amazon!
- This jumpsuit from YESNO has a relaxed design that’s best suited for casual wear. Although it’s far from an exact replica of the jumpsuit that inspired our shopping, we wanted to keep your options open in case you’re in the market for a breezy piece for weekend lounging — starting at just $16 on Amazon!
- If loose jumpsuits aren’t your jam, say hello to this fitted version from Adibosy! The pant legs are more skintight, and we love the wrap-style up top — starting at just $13 on Amazon!
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!