We Adore Demi Moore’s Casual Jumpsuit Style — So We Found Our Own

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fashion week is a time when celebrities and those in the industry pull out all the stops. The looks — both on and off the runway — are beyond inspiring! In fact, one ensemble that stole our attention during Paris Fashion Week came courtesy of Demi Moore.

The legendary actress attended the Stella McCartney show earlier this month and kept it relatively casual. The 58-year-old wore flat combat boots and a tan puffer jacket, but what truly stood out was her jumpsuit!

What shocked Us the most was how comfortable the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle star’s outfit looked. The Stella McCartney jumpsuit she donned has loose harem-style pant legs that flow beautifully, and there’s a touch of glam thanks to the mesh panel at the neckline. Needless to say, we wanted to get the same aesthetic! We decided to shop around on Amazon to find similar styles. Like what you see? Keep reading to check out our picks!

Jumpsuits We Love, Inspired by Demi Moore’s Look:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!