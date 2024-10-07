Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Skincare lovers, listen up! One of our favorite beauty brands, aka Dermalogica, just launched their iconic Advent calendar for 2024. The calendar features 24 days of skincare goodies worth of over $500, but you pay $225. That’s more than 50% off! We won’t give away all the secrets, but you can count on finding three full-size, four travel-size and 17 luxury trial-size goodies inside this luxury Advent calendar. This is the best way to test Dermalogica’s skincare bestsellers before committing to the full-size bottles.

Related: Act Fast! The Gilmore Girls Advent Calendar Is Back in Stock — For Now Name a better comfort show than Gilmore Girls. I’ll wait. The feel-good dramedy has long encapsulated the cozy feelings of fall and winter, and I always find myself snuggling up on the couch with a heaping bowl of popcorn and a large cup of coffee (IYKYK) throughout the colder months. Sometimes I wish Stars Hollow was […]

We’re not the only ones to sing the praises of Dermalogica skincare. Among the brand’s long list of fans are Selena Gomez and Courteney Cox. Last year, Cox posted on Instagram about how Dermalogica’s Stabilizing Repair Cream is “a true game changer” for her skin. Luckily, it’s one of the 24 beauty items featured in the Advent calendar, along with the Multivitamin Power Recovery Masque and Special Cleansing Gel — just to name a few exciting products inside. Anyone who wants brighter, smoother skin is going to be delighted to open each little box. It’s quite literally the gift that keeps on giving!

Shop the Dermalogica Advent Calendar 2024 for $225 on Amazon!

Considering you score $500 worth of skincare for around $200, this Advent calendar is our little secret for achieving glowing skin just in time for the holidays. The best part? These products will last well into the new year. Though you’re technically not supposed to open Advent calendars until December 1, we won’t tell anyone if you treat yourself to some pre-holiday magic with the Dermalogica 2024 Advent calendar as soon as it arrives. This limited edition Advent calendar sells out fast. Don’t hesitate to buy this for your skincare-obsessed loved ones — and don’t forget to gift one to yourself!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for more beauty Advent calendars? We found a variety of holiday countdowns on Amazon you might be interested in instead. Check them all out, below.

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars on Amazon