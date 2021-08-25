Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Different signs of aging pop up in different places, and not every issue impacts all of Us. Crow’s feet appear around the eyes, “11 lines” frequently occur on the forehead and the lip area struggles with its own set of stubborn concerns.

There are tons of anti-aging products that you can use all over the face, but if you’re targeting a specific concern, picking up a specialized treatment is definitely the move. Right now, we’re focusing on the upper lip area and found a professional-grade product from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals that may help with virtually every lip issue!

Get the Smooth Upper Lip Professional Perioral Anti-Aging Treatment with free shipping for $45, available from Dermelect Cosmeceuticals!

Shoppers say that lip lines, smile lines and discoloration in the upper lip region are no match against this Dermelect treatment! The concentrated formula is packed with a ton of powerful ingredients that are designed to work together to help smooth everything out.

One of the most common signs of aging include the vertical lines that extend from the top of the lip as far as right underneath the nose. Those lines aren’t just a frustrating reminder of the clock ticking — they can even dictate what type of lip color you wear. Brighter lipsticks may bleed into those lines, but helping to smooth them out may help fix that problem. One shopper, who notes that they’re in their 70s, is thrilled to be able to “wear red lipstick again” — all thanks to this treatment!

Now, let’s get down to the specifics: This treatment utilizes multi-peptides and moisture-binding agents that may fill and smooth out these lines to create a more supple-looking upper lip. The unique form of hyaluronic acid that’s in the treatment’s formula is designed to react with your skin upon contact and deliver the most intense hydration possible.

The treatment also includes brightening agents that may help with discoloration that can occur on the upper lip. Dermelect recommends that you apply it at least twice a day to get the best possible smoothing effects in the area. Reviewers say that this product has become a permanent part of their “anti-aging tool kit,” and are simply amazed with the results they have seen in such a short period of time. Given that many of Us do feel insecure about our lip area, this treatment couldn’t come at a better time. Let’s get ready to smile confidently again!

