Hold on a second. We just have to check the calendar really quickly, because we’re honestly feeling a bit confused. The deals we’re seeing at Dermstore right now seem like they would only exist during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but last time we checked, it was still the middle of August!

It turns out we’re just really lucky. The holidays are here and it looks like they’re in the middle of summer this time around! We may have not been fully prepared for the Dermstore Anniversary Event, but now that it’s here, nothing will stop us from celebrating. We’re seeing deals up to 25% off on the biggest skincare, beauty and wellness brands around. You need to get in on this too. Just use code CELEBRATE while checking out and watch that price tag shrink. And remember to act fast. This sale only goes through August 17, 2020. Check out our top picks below and start filling up your cart!

Top-Rated Reviewer Favorites

This All-In-One Eyelash Enhancing Serum

Sparse lashes? Stubby lashes? Thin lashes? Brittle and breaking lashes? No matter what your lash concerns, this eyelash-enhancing formula claims to take care of them. It’s prostaglandin-free and so simple to use, and considering it has over 3,700 reviews with an overwhelming amount of five-star ratings, it’s definitely known as one of the best out there!

Dermstore reviewers say this lash serum works wonders, some even seeing their lashes grow “twice as long” in just a couple of weeks. They’ve officially made the switch from brands like Latisse, and they can’t believe they’ve seen such substantial results from such an affordable product. They say it’s “perfect for sensitive eyes” too!

Get the SmartFX Original SmartLash Eyelash Enhancer (originally $30) for just $22 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore for a limited time!

This Ultra-Nourishing Cleansing Oil

The second top-rated item in this sale is this DHC cleansing oil, a J-beauty favorite with over 1,000 reviews, about 900 of which are a full five stars. It’s obviously a must that our oil cleanser removes makeup, SPF, dirt and excess oil from our face, but we need something hydrating and nourishing too. This cleanser does it all!

Shoppers say they love to “cleanse the day away” with this oil, loving how it leaves behind “no residue at all.” They love how it “melts your makeup off” so quickly, and they even say it “smells great”!

Get the DHC Deep Cleansing Oil 6.7 fl. oz. (originally $28) for just $24 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore for a limited time!

15 of the Fastest-Selling Dermstore Anniversary Event Deals

1. Up to 20% off FOREO with code CELEBRATE

Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t beat the UFO Smart Mask Treatment when it comes to quick, effective and totally futuristic skincare solutions!

Shop all FOREO products up to 20% off with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore through August 17, 2020!

2. Up to 10% off SkinMedica with code CELEBRATE

Our Absolute Favorite: Anyone searching for the Fountain of Youth will find this TNS Essential Serum is the next best thing. Save nearly $30 now!

Shop all SkinMedica products up to 10% off with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore through August 17, 2020!

3. Up to 20% off Oribe with code CELEBRATE

Our Absolute Favorite: This Dry Texturizing Spray has a stamp of approval from Meghan Markle, so we obviously know it’s a winner!

Shop all Oribe products up to 20% off with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore through August 17, 2020!

4. Up to 15% off Nurse Jamie with code CELEBRATE

Our Absolute Favorite: The face roller to rule all face rollers. This Instant UpLift tool is a celeb-favorite for a natural contour and lift!

Shop all Nurse Jamie products up to 15% off with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore through August 17, 2020!

5. Up to 15% off lilah b. with code CELEBRATE

Our Absolute Favorite: Not only are we obsessed with lilah b.’s packaging, but we love this multi-purpose Divine Duo so much for some simple yet stunning glam!

Shop all lilah b. products up to 15% off with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore through August 17, 2020!

6. Up to 20% off patchology with code CELEBRATE

Our Absolute Favorite: This SmartMud No Mess Mud Masque claims to deliver all of the purifying, detoxing benefits of a mud mask without requiring you to pull out the mop afterward!

Shop all patchology products up to 20% off with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore through August 17, 2020!

7. Up to 15% off boscia with code CELEBRATE

Our Absolute Favorite: The swirl of activated bamboo charcoal and binchotan white charcoal powder in this Charcoal Pore Pudding doesn’t only look cool, but it could be just what your clogged pores are craving!

Shop all boscia products up to 15% off with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore through August 17, 2020!

8. Up to 25% off bkr with code CELEBRATE

Our Absolute Favorite: Glass water bottles are better for both your body and the environment, and they taste so much better than steel. Plus, having one with a seriously cool spiked sleeve (à la this pretty pink Tutu version) is definitely going to have you upping your hydration game!

Shop all bkr products up to 25% off with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore through August 17, 2020!

9. Up to 15% off Lipstick Queen with code CELEBRATE

Our Absolute Favorite: The seemingly magical, color-changing Frog Prince Collection Lipstick is so fun and turns into the loveliest shade of pink, literally made to suit you!

Shop all Lipstick Queen products up to 15% off with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore through August 17, 2020!

10. Up to 20% off skyn ICELAND with code CELEBRATE

Our Absolute Favorite: We obviously had to go with the Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels here. They’re famous for a reason!

Shop all skyn ICELAND products up to 20% off with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore through August 17, 2020!

11. Up to 20% off HUM Nutrition with code CELEBRATE

Our Absolute Favorite: These Daily Cleanse supplements claim to do it all: fight indigestion, eliminate blemishes, brighten up your complexion and more. They were created to “cleanse from the inside,” and reviewers are so happy with their results!

Shop all HUM Nutrition up to 20% off with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore through August 17, 2020!

12. Up to 15% off Baby Foot with code CELEBRATE

Our Absolute Favorite: The world-famous foot peel. This Easy Pack from Baby Foot is made to intensely exfoliate your feet, and you can watch as the dead skin starts to peel off after a few days. So weird, but so satisfying!

Shop all Baby Foot products up to 15% off with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore through August 17, 2020!

13. Up to 25% off Briogeo with code CELEBRATE

Our Absolute Favorite: Briogeo has some of the best-smelling hair products in the world, but they’re more than that. This Farewell Frizz leave-in conditioner is one of our favorites for smooth, glossy, moisturized locks!

Shop all Briogeo products up to 15% off with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore through August 17, 2020!

14. Up to 20% off Dermalogica with code CELEBRATE

Our Absolute Favorite: Active Moist is light and oil-free, making it a favorite hydrator for skincare lovers who struggle with acne. It even features silk proteins!

Shop all Dermalogica products up to 20% off with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore through August 17, 2020!

15. Up to 20% off 111SKIN with code CELEBRATE

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a serious splurge-worthy product, the Celestial Black Diamond Cream is it. Featuring actual black diamond particles, this product takes luxury to the max. Grab it for nearly a full $200 off during this sale!

Shop all 111SKIN products up to 20% off with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore through August 17, 2020!

Want to see even more? Shop the rest of the Dermstore Anniversary Event here!

Check out more of our picks and deals!

