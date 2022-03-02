Score Up to 20% Off Skincare Favorites During Dermstore’s Flash Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Is it time for a skincare refresh? Dermstore seems to think so! Whenever seasons change, we always switch up our wardrobe, so why can’t we do the same with our beauty routine? Right now, you can upgrade your skincare supply and save on major bestselling products during Dermstore’s Refresh Sale with code: REFRESH.

If you’re not sure where to start, we rounded up our absolute top picks from the sale below. Whatever concern you want to tackle, one of these incredible products will surely be able to help you out. Happy saving!

This Power-Packed Skin Treatment

For a range of skin concerns, be it fine lines and wrinkles or dullness, this all-in-one serum has you covered! Reviewers say that they’re amazed at how much this one little bottle can do for their skin.

Get the Sunday Riley GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment (originally $122) on sale for $98 at Dermstore with code: REFRESH at checkout!

This Lash Growth Serum

If you’ve always wanted longer lashes, this is the serum to buy. This tube contains a three month supply and shoppers say that over time their lashes were so impressive, they looked like falsies!

Get the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner (originally $98) on sale for $78 at Dermstore with code: REFRESH at checkout!

These Revitalizing Eye Patches

These eye patches can do wonders if you want a quick de-puffing under-eye treatment. Shoppers claim that if you didn’t sleep well or had “a little too much fun” the night before, they can seriously help you out!

Get the Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks (originally $26) on sale for $21 at Dermstore with code: REFRESH at checkout!

This Intense Repair Moisturizer

If you suffer from dry skin and regular moisturizers haven’t been cutting it, this intense hydrating cream might be the one that finally works for you!

Get the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream (originally $38) on sale for $30 at Dermstore with code: REFRESH at checkout!

This Brightening Eye Treatment

Brighten up the under-eye area to illuminate your complexion and help treat fine lines and wrinkles at the same time with this all-in-one treatment!

Get the Neocutis LUMIÈRE® Illuminating Eye Cream (originally $97) on sale for $78 at Dermstore with code: REFRESH at checkout!

This Bestselling SPF Moisturizer

Daily SPF is the easiest way to protect your skin from aging, and this moisturizer makes it easy to incorporate the ingredient into your skincare routine!

Get the EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (originally $37) on sale for $30 at Dermstore with code: REFRESH at checkout! Z

This Cult-Favorite Exfoliator

This gentle exfoliator promises to remove built-up dead skin cells to reveal a brighter complexion — shoppers claim their skin looks glassy and absolutely gorgeous!

Get the Paula’s Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant (originally $32) on sale for $27 at Dermstore with code: REFRESH at checkout!

Looking for more? Check out everything up for grabs during the Dermstore Refresh Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!