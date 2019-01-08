At Shop With Us, we never miss an opportunity to add a designer bag to our growing collection! Sometimes we admittedly end up spending a small fortune on a new accessory, so when we hear of a great sale, we always need to share.

We love to step outside the box with our accessories and we found a purse at Nordstrom that lives up the hype. Bold and unique, we couldn’t help but add this leather calfskin cross-body to our list! We live for a design that can make a statement all on its own and the Botkier Cobble Hill Calfskin Leather Cross-Body Bag does just that! Made with Saffiano leather and suede, this purse is a polished piece any fashionista would love.

See It: Grab the Botkier Cobble Hill Calfskin Leather Cross-Body Bag at Nordstrom for 33 percent off the original price of $198, now $133 in golden, navy and winter grey while it’s still in stock. Not your style? Check out other cool designer bags at Nordstrom today!

Composed of gilded hardware accents, this number adds a touch of edge to an elegant build. There is an asymmetrical flap that speaks to our love of unique detailing. We are loving the slim top handle, adjustable woven shoulder strap and cross-body strap that allows Us to change up our look with every wear.

For lightweight days, we can carry this purse on the crook of our arm. When we’re toting around extra essentials, we can use this purse as a shoulder bag or a cross-body bag without missing a style beat. Did we mention that the straps have an adorable striped print?

Inside, this bag boasts a well-organized set-up. Perfect for carrying our small items including keys, a smartphone, lipstick and more, this cross-body is as functional as it is trendy. We also appreciate the slip pocket under the flap complete with two card slots for days when we need to ditch our wallet or for extra storage when we need it.

While some people like to stock up on neutral and dark colored designs, we love to mix it up. The golden style is everything we love for an eye-catching handbag. A great accent for our everyday and weekend ensembles, this number will certainly complement our style.

For those who can’t veer away from a classic hue, the navy option is a great buy. A nice offering for our shopping trips and beyond, this style is a great pick for a poised, yet sophisticated look. We can even welcome the winter grey style into the fold for a trendy touch. A stylish handbag that can easily elevate our style, can you blame Us for swooning!

Best of all? We can scoop up this purse at a major deal. Normally retailing for $198, we can shop this style at a cool 33 percent off markdown, leaving Us with a $133 price tag. Less than $150 for a designer find? It always feels good to save big!

Nordstrom shoppers are equally impressed with this handbag! Many reviewers appreciate its compact, yet intricate detailing, while others love its top-quality construction and roomy build. Shoppers also like that the straps offer a versatile carry and chic silhouette, while others love the pop of color on the striped strap. One reviewer shared that the bag is pretty sturdy and not prone to scratches.

Many reviewers also love that the multiple compartments keep essentials organized with easy access, while others can’t get enough of the super cute styling. Shoppers also dig that you can store multiple valuables in this offering without having to deal with the annoying bulky look, while others also love how pretty the leather looks with the suede fabric. One shopper noted that this bag has a lightweight feel.

There are so many ways we can style this creation and for our casual days we’re pulling out skinny jeans, an oversized cable-knit sweater, ballet flats and a top coat. We can even switch gears with corduroy pants, a buttondown top, loafers and a wrap coat for a comfy, yet polished look.

For days when we’re ready to dress this bag up, we can wear moto leggings, a peplum top, ankle-cut booties and a suede jacket for a glam-rock look. We can even slip on a sweaterdress, slim-strap sandals, a midicoat and a bold lip for our next dinner date!

It’s not too often that you find a designer bag like this in the sale section so give your closet a chic upgrade and scoop up this essential today!

